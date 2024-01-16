Fans express dissatisfaction with the Prada FW24 Milan Fashion Week men’s collection: “This was a mess”

Italian fashion label Prada concluded its exhibition of its menswear collection at Milan Fashion Week on January 15, accentuating the office core trend. The union of Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons chose the office theme for this fashion show, which left the fans pretty aggrieved.

The brand posted several snaps of the clothing pieces and the accessories on Instagram, depicting its perception and inspiration behind the collection. The fans, however, expressed their dissatisfaction with the collection.

One internet user commented,

"This was a mess."

Fans do not appreciate the FW24 menswear collection ( Image via Prada/Instagram)

Apart from this, several other fans mockingly showcased their criticism, while others chose to depict the reasons behind their dissatisfaction.

Prada fans mock the FW24 menswear collection at Milan Fashion Week

The Italian fashion house named the collection " Human Nature," and showcased the blending of 'natural instincts' and 'emotional needs'. To portray it, the label prepared the set to look like an office while keeping the floor transparent, showcasing natural elements with prominent detailing.

In this collection, the head gears were the most notable parts, offering a unique combination for fashion week. Accented in different colorways, the brand introduced its models with tight swimming caps, followed by balaclavas and scarves.

Long with the sculpted caps and head gears, the brand accentuated the solid colors, appearing muted purple and green taking center stage. The collection included sailor hats to showcase the diversity. Another prominent accessory of the collection was the geometric-shaped belt.

The triangle juxtaposition in the belt structure further accentuated the bold appeal, while some were in a muted tone, meticulously striking a poise. Among other fashion elements, open-toe shoes, ties, and bags were the most visible.

However, netizens criticized the collection. Some did not like the concept of high-waisted pants, while others compared these elements with the grandfather's closet.

Some fashion enthusiasts questioned the combination of swimming caps with blazers, while others mocked the collection by connecting them with swimming gear. All these comments appeared pretty criticized, marking the collection as the boring one.

Some netizens, however, posted some positive comments, appreciating the creator's effort and perception. One internet user stated that he wanted the swim cap beanies, while some showered love for Miuccia and Ref Simons, capturing their overwhelmed feeling to see the duo again.