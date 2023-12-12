What is the Eclectic Grandpa fashion trend? 7 best items to ace it in 2024

The resurgence of retro fashion has found new life in the Grandpa Fashion trend, a movement poised to dominate the fashion landscape in the upcoming years. Throughout the year 2023, fashion enthusiasts have witnessed a variety of trends, including the popularization of 'dad shoes' and 'mommy jeans,' which seems to have taken a pause.

2023 is about to end in almost three weeks, and evaluating the year's fashion trend, it can be assumed that the 'Grandpa Fashion' trend is set to take center stage. Style icons like Hailey Bieber, often seen alongside her husband Justin Bieber, have embraced and showcased the essence of this trend.

Characterized by comfort, this fashion movement has resonated strongly with Gen Z fashion aficionados, prompting a shift towards clothing that prioritizes comfort without compromising on style.

The hashtag '#grandpatrend' has become a trending buzzword on TikTok, where individuals are flaunting their unique styles by pairing tweed jackets with loafers or opting for printed sweaters reminiscent of classic pieces found in their grandfathers' closets. This amalgamation of nostalgia and contemporary style has propelled the 'Grandpa Fashion' trend to the forefront of the fashion world.

Some fashion elements to ace the Grandpa Fashion trend in 2024

1) Olive tone cardigan

A cardigan can be a staple in the grandpa fashion trend, suitable for both men and women. This silhouette can be styled as a layer, an essential in winter.

2) Tweed Jacket

The tweed jackets are timeless pieces, another mainstay fashion item in the grandpa-core trend. The length can be varied based on individual preferences. However, a suede patch on the sleeve can accentuate the grandpa appeal.

3) Printed Sweater

A cozy printed sweater in a muted tone is an essential addition to one's wardrobe to align with the grandpa-core trend. This knitwear silhouette not only contributes to the trend's aesthetic but also provides insulation against harsh cold weather conditions.

4) Sweater Vest

The versatility of a sweater vest with a V-neckline allows for a myriad of style options. It is commonly layered over a shirt, presenting a ubiquitous yet timeless look. Alternatively, opting for an oversized vest provides a comfortable and minimalistic aesthetic, offering a contemporary twist to this classic garment.

5) Pleated Pants

Pleated pants serve as a defining element in embracing the grandpa fashion trend effortlessly. This style, reminiscent of the attire commonly worn by grandfathers, has garnered inspiration from K-pop idols who skillfully integrate it into their street-style fashion, creating a contemporary fusion that pays homage to traditional aesthetics.

6) Textured Pattern Shirt

A textured patterned shirt can elegantly complement the grandpa fashion trend, embodying a sense of minimalistic aesthetics. Fashion enthusiasts aiming to embrace this trend can opt for various monochromatic tones to elevate and personalize their style.

7) The Oxford Shoes

Before the prominence of sneakers, Oxford shoes stood as a classic footwear staple. These classic shoes offer a sophisticated touch, particularly when paired with pleated pants, adding a formal and refined allure to one's attire.

8) Dungarees

Dungarees, often regarded as a quintessential children's wardrobe item, are poised to emerge as a significant fashion staple within the growing Grandpa Fashion trend. While traditionally associated with children's attire, this versatile clothing piece is anticipated to make a notable impact as a trendsetting fashion choice in the foreseeable future.

Throughout 2023, fashion enthusiasts observed a resurgence in retro fashion, encompassing a diverse spectrum from the classic elegance of 'old money' styles to the vibrant and expressive fashion of the 1980s era. The anticipated return of the grandpa fashion trend has been notable, characterized by an emphasis on comfortable and loose-fit clothing.

This particular fashion trend adopts a subdued and understated color palette, reminiscent of the classic and refined wardrobe associated with a grandfatherly aesthetic. Dominated by prominent hues such as olive green, brown, or beige, the trend emphasizes muted tones while highlighting plaids as one of the paramount print choices.