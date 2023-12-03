7 best Uggs to wear in Winter 2023

Mostly known for the comfy winter boots, UGG set up its new venture in the apparel section in recent years. People equally embraced the winter attires from the brand like its sheepskin cozy boots.

In 1978, the Australian native Brian Smith chose Southern California as the place to start his new venture, embracing the cultural flairs into the footwear. The innovation and the necessity of cozy footwear especially in the chilly winter made the brand a favoured one among people.

UGG boots took rapid popularity in the fashion realm when people comprehended its functionality along with trend-setting elements. From college kids to mature fashion enthusiasts felt the requisite of at least one pair of boots from the brand. The apparel from the brand, however, continues the innovation that not only feels snuggish on winter days but also elevates the fashion statement.

Some of the best winter outfits from the brand are listed below.

Seven best UGG apparels to obtain in Winter 2023

1) Brayden Puffer Jacket

Brayden Puffer Jacket

The puffer jacket, made of nylon, is one of the best winter apparel from the brand. The voluminous shape coupled with fleece lining in the pocket, this puffer jacket safeguards from the rain and snow, highlighting practicality. This hooded puffer jacket offers two color options Black and Pond, each available at $248.

2) Myah Bonded Fleece Pant

In the bottom section, the brand has curated an assortment of products, among which Myah Bonded Fleece Pant stands out as exceptional. The wide-legged structure adds a trendy appeal to the pant while its plush and fluffy material ensures warmth.

Constructed with cotton, these pants are versatile to complement the hoodies or the sweatshirt. Available in Chestnut and antique colorway, this pant is priced at $128.

3) Dayana Quilted Fluff Jacket

Dayana Quilted Fluff Jacket ( Image via UGG)

Another fashionable winter apparel from the brand is the Dayana Quilted Fluff jacket. This jacket allures fashion enthusiasts with its distinctive fusion of fleece sleeves and a plush quilted upper, creating a unique and appealing combination. The hem collars and cuffs amplify the allure further. The large pockets in different colors complement the whole look, available for $102.99.

4) Gertrude Short Teddy Coat

Gertrude Short Teddy Coat

A teddy coat is a great fashion element for layering winter fashion. It can be coupled with a hoodie or a tank top, keeping oneself always in trend. Made from a poly shell, this hip-length coat offers a lightweight sensation. It is available in four colorways - Cerise, ink, putty, and hardwood, priced at $248.

5) Tasman Hoodie

Tasman Hoodie

Without a perfect hoodie, winter is incomplete. It exudes comfy, functionality and a cool style statement. From the brand, the Tasman hoodie, an iconic yield for men offers a sleek and clean design. The UGG braids at the edges of the hoodie and the kangaroo pocket further elevate the appeal. Crafted with the amalgamation of cotton and recyclable polyester, this hoodie is available at a cheap price of $98.

6) Ashbury Fluff Peacoat

Ashbury fluff Peacoat ( Image via UGG)

Be it a festive holiday soiree or a brisk outdoor excursion, having a stylish yet snug peacoat is crucial for staying warm and fashionable. This double-breasted peacoat features plush fleece material, securing the warmth for the chilly season.

Its extraordinary pocket design makes it a stand-out apparel with a pair of welts and hidden pockets. With the inclusion of three pairs of tortoiseshell buttons further adds volume to the coat, available for $ 298.

7) Leeland Robe

Leeland Robe ( Image via UGG)

Relaxing in a robe casually after a bath or leisurely strolling around the home is a fantastic way to enjoy comfort and style. Crafted with cotton, this knee-length hooded gown from the brand mirrors the elegance of luxurious clothing with meticulous detailing. The patch pockets, rib cuffs, and belt complete the overall look, available for $148.

Like the extraordinary collection of footwear, UGG has delighted its buyers with an assortment of winter apparel. All the outfits are meticulously designed to enhance comfort while its structure ensures effortless styling.

If an individual looks for the perfect combination of fashion and functional attire for the winter, he can check out the website as the brand has launched some new products like - Phoebe wrap, channel quilt all-weather gloves, beanies, and so on.