7 best men’s Peacoats to upgrade your style 

Peacoats are double-breasted coats, shorter than traditional overcoats with broad lapels that can be buttoned up. This style of clothing originated from the Dutch Navy in the 1800s and was created as part of their uniform.

This clothing style soon spread to other regions— mainly America and Europe. Peacoats were functional clothing to protect sailors in these regions from harsh wind, cold climes, and heavy rain.

Peacoats have evolved from winter essentials to fashionable clothing items for men who have a taste for timeless and elegant fashion. Now that winter is finally upon us, it is expected that peacoats will make a comeback with fashionable men layering them with formal clothes for a polished look.

Below is a carefully curated list of the best peacoats to upgrade your style for the season.

Best men's Peacoats for a fashionable look

1. The Burberry wool blend

The Burberry wool blend (Image via Burberry)

This classic navy blue peacoat is cut from Italian woven wool and features a double- breasted closure complemented by flap pockets and interior button-through welt pockets. The back button-through vent and signature check collar are the perfect touch-ups to the elegant silhouette. The stylish piece sells for 1,650 US Dollars on Burberry's website.

2. Bruno Cucinelli Double-breasted Camel hair

The Bruno Cucinelli Double-breasted Camel hair (Image via Mr Porter)

This sleek design from the acclaimed luxury brand is made from super soft camel hair and is dressed in a smooth beige colorway accented by buffalo horn buttons. This investment- worthy piece sells for 4,687 US Dollars on Mr Porter.

3. The Simone Rocha men's peacoat with puffed satin sleeves

The Simone Rocha men's peacoat with puffed satin sleeves (Image via Neiman Marcus)

The Avant-garde brand, Simone Rocha takes the classic silhouette to another level with exaggerated sleeves and soft satin material. This modern design is for fashionable men who aren't afraid to express themselves in bold and statement-making apparel. The all-black colorway makes it versatile and easy to dress up or dress down. This piece sells for 2,220 US Dollars on Neiman Marcus.

4. Tom Ford men's wool felt officer

The Tom Ford men's wool felt officer (Image via Neiman Marcus)

This coat is evidence that Tom Ford, the iconic brand, is known for its inventive designs. The faux fur lining the collar, the notched lapels, and the self-belt at the back draw attention to the navy blue colorway. The solid wool material and the intricate detailing showcase the American brand's dedication to redefining modern luxury and quality workmanship. This luxury piece sells for 4,990 US Dollars on Neiman Marcus.

5. J.Crew Dock coat

The J.Crew Dock coat (Image via J.Crew Dock)

This version of the classic coat design is modeled after military-issue styles from the 1930s. The brand utilizes eco-friendly PrimaLoft insulation to ensure warmth.

The soft but sturdy espresso-colored wool fabric blends with the vintage-inspired reinforced anchor-motif buttons for a classic and sophisticated look. The peak lapel and double-breasted closure make this clothing piece a wardrobe staple for winter. Shop this product for 398 US Dollars on the brand's website.

6. Calvin Klein's classic

Calvin Klein's classic (Image via Amazon)

This light grey classic design from Calvin Klein seamlessly blends style and affordability. The colorway enhances the versatility of the piece making it easy to layer it with multiple colors of overcoats for the winter season.

The black buttons complement the grey colorway and are practical to ensure full coverage against the cold. The notch lapel and welt slash pockets complement the elegant design. Shop this winter apparel for 250.14 US Dollars on Amazon.

7. Mackintosh Dalton wool and cashmere blend

The Mackintosh Dalton wool and cashmere blend (Image via Mr Porter)

This double-breasted masterpiece is made from a soft blend of wool and cashmere featuring neatly structured shoulders and wide notch lapels. The classic and timeless design is highlighted by the double-breasted pockets and the smooth grey colorway. This gorgeous piece sells for 1,060 US Dollars on Mr Porter.

Shop any of the above-mentioned quality pieces for a fashionable winter look.