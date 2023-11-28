5 best Burberry sneakers of all time

The luxury British fashion brand Burberry was founded by Thomas Burberry in 1856 and has attained international popularity for its sophisticated and timeless creations. This brand's success in the fashion scene is attributed to its unique leather accessories, iconic check patterns, trench coats, and highly acclaimed sneakers collections, which perfectly blend contemporary elements with modern flair.

The English brand's collaboration with other notable footwear brands like Jordan, Nike, and Tricker's has established it as one of the leading brands in the sneaker industry. From its groundbreaking check cotton high-top sneakers to its classic denim sneakers collection, it's no longer news that this brand has become a household name for sneakerheads and fashion-inclined individuals alike.

Below is a carefully curated list of the five best Burberry sneakers of all time.

Best Burberry sneakers ever released

1. Men's black Arthur leather and rubber sneakers

The Men's black Arthur leather and rubber sneakers (Image via Burberry)

This statement piece is a testament to the brand's unwavering dedication to creating quality and fashionable kicks. These sneakers are dressed in a monochromatic color scheme of black, colorfully contrasted by the multicolored laces incorporated to create visual interest.

The use of the patented gabardine material ensures durability and resistance as well as adds a more refined look to the silhouette, while the brand's popular check pattern embossed on the heel counter pays homage to the brand's rich history.

Additionally, the brand's cutting-edge technology is seen with the exaggerated rubber outsole that climbs to the upper, featured with multidirectional lugs aiding traction, the color-block chunky laces enhancing adjustable fit, and the padded insole that provides optimum comfort, suitable for day-to-day wear.

This stylish piece is priced at 807 US dollars on Lyst's online store.

2. The Mesh, Suede and Check sneakers

The Mesh, Suede and Check sneakers (Image via Burberry)

These chic sneakers come in an understated but elegant design that features a well-constructed layer of mesh, suede, and the iconic check-patterned material on the upper, creating a modern appeal as well as ensuring durability and breathability.

The cool color scheme of brilliant white and archive beige hues promotes the laid-back design of the kicks, giving them a timeless and versatile appeal.

The minimal branding detailing is visible on the heel, tongue, and sides of the sneakers, while the traditional lace-up closure and the chunky rubber sole provide customizable fit and stability, respectively.

These timeless shoes sell for 450 US dollars on the brand's official website.

3. The Check Cotton High-top sneakers

The Check Cotton High-top sneakers (Image via Burberry)

These athletic-built sneakers feature a high-top design that embodies the brand's ageless check pattern, enveloped in a birch brown hue that oozes elegance and versatility.

The visible neat stitches are testaments to the brand's artisanal skills, while the brand's name embedded on the heel and tongue promotes brand recognition.

Additionally, the use of the cotton fabric offers a cozy feel to the feet, hence aiding comfort, while the rubber outsole provides excellent traction and grip control.

These high-top sneakers are priced at 650 US dollars on the brand's official website.

4. The Denim sneakers

The Denim sneakers (Image via Burberry)

These low-top sneakers are dressed in mid-blue denim, accented by the crisp and clean white lace and sole, making them versatile options to pair with different ensembles. These sleek kicks feature the brand's logo embossed on the heel, sprinkling a touch of luxury as well as maintaining the minimalistic aesthetics of the shoe.

These fashion-forward kicks sell for 390 US dollars on the brand's official website.

5. Women's Brown vintage check canvas slip-on sneakers

The Women's Brown vintage check canvas slip-on sneakers (Image via Burberry)

These vintage-inspired women's sneakers feature a slip-on design that allows for easy wear and removal, enhanced by the elastic white band constructed on both sides of the sneakers. These feminine kicks are dressed in a birch brown check patterned fabric, that reflects the brand's historical feat with these age-long designs.

The insole features padded leather that offers comfort to the feet, with the rubber sole not only enhancing traction but also complementing the check-patterned upper.

These chic slip-on sneakers are priced at 474 US dollars on the brand's official website.

Burberry is a leading luxury brand, and its shoes are in high demand. Shop them before they get sold out!