Will Burberry Beauty make a comeback? Everything we know so far

The iconic luxury brand, Burberry Beauty will be making a big comeback on December 4, 2023, with a boutique opening in Selfridges in London. The company entered the beauty and perfume space in 2012 with celebrity makeup artist, Wendy Rowe.

Their fragrances have been very popular amongst beauty enthusiasts, who are now eagerly awaiting the return of their magnificent beauty line.

In 2013, Burberry stepped into the world of fragrance by taking its operations in-house and introducing a cosmetics line, led by the celebrity makeup artist Wendy Rowe. However, just a few years later, in 2017, the licensing changed with Coty taking over.

Up until now, Coty primarily focused on fragrances for Burberry, with successful scents such as Burberry "Her."

More about Burberry Beauty's relaunch, which will be returning in a big way

It's safe to say that the luxury brand's beauty line is making a strong return, and there's a lot of anticipation building around what's in store.

The new products that Burberry Beauty will be returning with are created with 'Trench coat technology', inspired by the iconic Burberry trench coat fabric. This technology much like the trench coat repels water and forms a barrier on top of the skin to protect it from external factors like pollution or weather changes.

Burberry Beauty will be returning with new and exciting products:

1) Beyond Wear Perfecting Matte Foundation

Beyond Wear Perfecting Matte Foundation is combined with "Trench Protect" Technology and promises not just to enhance the complexion but also to shield it with a touch of timeless elegance.

In Beyond Wear Perfecting Matte Foundation, "Trench Protect" Technology acts like a shield for the skin. Much like a trench coat repels water, this foundation forms a protective barrier that safeguards the skin from everyday environmental factors. It leaves the skin with a matte finish that looks beautiful but also helps it stay fresh and flawless, even when it's up against tough conditions.

So, when this foundation is used, it's not just applying makeup; it adds a touch of the iconic Burberry trench coat's durability and timeless style to the makeup routine. It's the perfect blend of fashion and beauty, ensuring that the skin is shielded with an air of elegance.

2) Burberry Kisses

Another exciting addition to the Burberry Beauty lineup is Kisses, a lipstick that's set to become a must-have for beauty enthusiasts. Just as the trench coat shields against rain and wind, this product also aims to provide protection for the lips.

It's designed to create a barrier, guarding the delicate lip skin against environmental factors like harsh weather conditions and pollution. "Trench Protect" in Burberry Kisses can be seen as a way to keep lips soft, smooth, and well-nourished, even in challenging conditions.

So, when Burberry Kisses is worn, it creates a fusion of fashion and function, making it an exciting and unique addition to Burberry Beauty.

Adding to the excitement, a Burberry Beauty boutique is set to open its doors inside Selfridges in London next month. This move is the brand's commitment to reestablishing itself in the beauty world.

Beauty enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the chance to re-explore this new luxury makeup line, and it's clear that Burberry Beauty is on the path to reclaiming its prominent place in the world of beauty.