Where to get Hermès Beauty's Le Regard eye makeup collection? Price, shades, and other details explored

Luxury fashion and beauty brand Hermès Beauty recently launched six colourful eyeshadow palettes and mascaras under the Le Regard eye makeup collection. French fashion house Hermès first entered the luxury beauty market in 2020, and its makeup products like blushes and lipsticks are now just as sought after as its convertible accessories and leather goods.

The collection has been curated by the creative director of Hermès Beauty, Gregoris Pyrpylis. He believes that the inspiration for this makeup collection comes from a perception of nature paired with the luxury house’s expertise.

The Le Regard eye makeup collection consists of six refillable Ombres d'Hermès eyeshadow quartets ($108), each quartet featuring a set of harmonizing hues. In these quartets, three shades are neutral and the fourth showcases a vivid statement colour like teal green, midnight blue, and coral pink.

The collection also features six Trait d'Hermès, Revitalizing Care Mascaras ($68) inspired by the heritage shades of the luxury fashion brand.

Pyrpylis states that these eyeshadow quartets speak to beauty enthusiasts who love color and wish to experiment. They are also ideal for those who want to choose neutral shades as the safe bet.

Hermès Beauty's Le Regard eye makeup collection is full of color impact and dimension

The creator of the Hermès Beauty eye makeup collection, Gregoris Pyrpylis, states:

"It’s a collection that really invites [you to use it] rather than sitting in your bathroom just [so you can] look at it and say, ‘Oh, I have a beautiful Hermès object. Hermès objects invite you to use them.”

The finishes of the eyeshadow palettes feature buttery, lightweight pigments that are inspired by pigments that range from mattes with a chiffon-like softness to shimmer shades that evoke silk lamé.

Every shade can be worn alone on the lids to reveal a sheer wash or be layered with more dimensions and color impact.

The mascara in the Hermès Beauty Le Regard eye makeup collection consists of shades like:

Violet Indigo: a deep cerulean shade

a deep cerulean shade Vert Titian: a dark bottle green shade

a dark bottle green shade Rouge H: a cherry brown shade with a hint of burgundy

Hermès Beauty's latest collection consists of the following products:

Trait d'Hermès, Revitalizing care mascara ($68):

This is a revitalizing care mascara that intensifies and emphasizes lash-to-lash volume. It comes with an innovative wand that ensures easy application with precise lash definition.

The ultra-fine technical wand that accompanies this mascara is made of plant fibres derived from castor beans. It forms a subtle H shape that deposits the right amount of product into the lashes.

Ombres d'Hermès, Eye shadow quartet ($108):

Every shade in the quartet is composed of a trio of powders complemented with a fourth, unexpected yet bold shade. The quartet of eyeshadows is designed by Pierre Hardy and features geometric shapes and echoes the Bauhaus movement.

It is a round case protected by a canvas drawstring pouch and includes an applicator brush made of lacquered wood.

Pyrpylis offers a few tips for a cat-eye effect wherein one must brush all the upper lashes outward and concentrate the extra product on the outer corners using Le Regard’s products.

To capture the ‘70s vibe, apply the products generously on the upper and lower lashes. Use the wand’s tip to add small dots of products for a tightlined effect.

The Hermès Beauty's Le Regard eye makeup collection is available on the brand's official website.