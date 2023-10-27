Where to get Priscilla x Half Magic Eye Set: Price, formulation, and other details explored

To celebrate Sofia Coppola's upcoming film, Priscilla, production company A24 and Donni Davy’s Half Magic have launched the Priscilla x Half Magic Eye Set. Based on Priscilla Presley’s 1985 memoir titled Elvis and Me, the movie features aesthetic and literal cues from the beautiful icon’s life.

When one recalls Priscilla, among other things, one cannot forget her iconic 1960s winged-eye look that established her as a beauty icon. Known for her elongated false lashes and extended eyeliner, the Priscilla x Half Magic Eye Set is for everyone who wants to recreate the perfect winged eyeliner look.

Retailing at $49, The Priscilla Set features the Magic Flik liquid eyeliner pen, Wing Magician silicone eyeliner guide, and Eyelectric lengthening mascara. All the products, which are available on the Half Magic website, will help beauty enthusiasts nail Priscilla’s signature eye makeup.

Priscilla x Half Magic Eye Set makes it easy for fans to recreate Priscilla's iconic winged liner

Since Presley’s famous looks are gaining positive traction, the partnership between A24 and Donni Davy’s Half Magic couldn’t have come at a better time. Donni Davy is the makeup artist credited with creating the popular Euphoria makeup looks. Her makeup brand, Half Magic, is all about empowering beauty enthusiasts to recreate the show's glittery, unique makeup via Davy's formulations.

The Priscilla x Half Magic Eye Set features:

Eyelectrifying Extreme Lengthening Mascara

This tubing mascara offers extreme length in vibrant and wearable colors. The product description of the mascara takes a creative stance and states that:

"Gone are the days (and nights) of raccoon eyes – this ultra-defining and ultra-lengthening formula coats each lash in rich color that lasts all day for flake-free and smudge-proof wear."

The mascara is available in three universally flattering colors. However, the Priscilla Eye Set consists of the Ultra-Black shade.

Magic Flik Liquid Eyeliner

This is an ultra-bold calligraphy eyeliner pen accompanied by a uniquely shaped paddle tip that hugs the lash line for effortless, one-flick wings. The eyeliner is water-proof, smudge-proof, and offers 12-hour wear. This Half Magic eyeliner is available in an ultra-black shade.

One can use the eyeliner pen’s curved edge to create razor-thin lines and its flat face to create bolder graphic looks.

Wing Magician Reusable Silicon Guide

This is one of the best-selling items in Donni Davy's makeup line. Curated by makeup genius Donni Davy, this silicone tool is a mistake-proof way to draw daring eye makeup looks using perfectly crisp wings. The reusable silicon guide is dishwasher-safe and travel-friendly. Ideal for achieving the Priscilla look, one can become a winged magician using this tool.

It has a unique diamond silhouette that hugs the contours of every eye shape, giving precise wings for the Priscilla eye makeup look.

Creator of Half Magic, Donni Davy's step-by-step guide on creating the Priscilla eye makeup

Start by placing the silicone diamond at the outer corner of the eye. Select an angle and placement that extends to the lower lash line, and draw a line along the edge of the guide using the liquid eyeliner pen.

Next, remove the guide and fill the top of the wing, connecting it to the upper lash line. Add a thin, straight line slightly slanted downward on the inner corner to add a dash of drama to the signature look. Add a set of artificial eyelashes to complete the look.