5 best eye makeup trends from Fashion Week 2023

BYS Fashion Week 2023 was a celebration of Filipino culture, given this year’s theme was "Filipino Palette: Same Same But Different." The event featured a lineup of nine exceptional fashion designers who showcased brilliant collections at the fashion week. An amalgamation of varied aesthetics and inspirations, BYS Fashion Week featured an eclectic band of trends with one unmissable focal point: eyes.

While the facial makeup was similar to what has been spotted during New York and Paris fashion weeks- the dewy, glass skin looks, the artists at BYS Fashion Week 2023 best expressed their vision via compelling eye makeup looks.

One of the biggest beauty trends at BYS Fashion Week 2023 was the array of eye makeup trends spanning bright-colored lids to bronze shimmers.

Icy Eyes to The 90's Smoke: 5 best eye makeup trends featured at Fashion Week 2023

1) Icy Eyes featured in Antonina’s collection

Antonina’s collection at BYS Fashion Week 2023 was an amalgamation of cold shower looks consisting of dewy skin, weathered hair, and sheer gloss contrasted with icy touch-ups to embody splashes of water.

For the eye makeup, Antonina went with metallic icy-white pigments that extended into the brow and trickled down to the hollow of the eyes. The eye makeup featured electrifying elements, including metallic detailings and prominent use of blue and silver eyeshadows.

2) Single Colour Wash featured at Ha.Mu’s collection

Ha.Mu’s showcase consisted of bright tones for the clothes, hair, and eye makeup as well. Bright and bold, effervescent shades of green and red smokey eye makeup were diffused around the eyes for a solid wash of color.

The undereyes also featured the same dash of color, with some shade venturing onto the cheeks, complemented with a blush draping effect to create the Avant-garde look.

The eye makeup at Ha.Mu’s showcase at BYS Fashion Week 2023 also featured bleached brows for a no-brow look, indicating the shift of runway collections paying less attention to the brows.

3) Subtle Tightline featured in Cheetah Rivera’s showcase

Cheetah Rivera’s collection allowed beauty enthusiasts to ditch the winged eyeliner and trade it for soft, tightlined eyes. Subtle tightlining is one of the most simple forms of makeup that makes the eyes naturally well-defined, without having to line them. This makes the eyes look brighter and bigger, making the lashes look fuller.

Rivera’s showcase featured a light bronze shade for the eyelids for a bolder look and a very subtle liner on the waterline to create a delicate, smokey definition.

4) The 90’s smokey eye featured in Chris Nick’s collection

Chris Nick’s collection featured sultry and smokey eye makeup looks, complemented with his collection's New York nightlife theme. The eye makeup was a cross between Y2K and ‘90s grunge, consisting of bold, dark pigments on the lids buffed over and cut into creases. Sharp eyeliner flicks accompanied the look.

One can ace the ‘90s smokey eye by finessing the edges using face powder and sweeping it around the eyes to give a smooth, airbrushed ‘90s look.

5) Pop of Colour featured at Randolf’s showcase

Randolf’s models sported all things theatrical and whimsy with a hint of over-the-top playfulness of the ‘90s ushered in the BYS Fashion Week 2023 showcase.

Randolf’s showcase featured eye makeup with shimmer on the lids, graphic eyeliner, and shimmer doused on the inner corner of the eyes using bright pigments.

Giving out more-is-more vibes in terms of eye makeup, Randolf’s collection featured washes of pearlescent shimmer shades paired with dewy base makeup and glossy coral shades for the lips.

BYS Fashion Week 2023 showcased an array of fashion and beauty looks, giving beauty enthusiasts new eye makeup to experiment with. The abovementioned eye makeup looks can be easily recreated at home and played around with personal additions.