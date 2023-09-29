What is the "Siren Skin" beauty trend? How to achieve the SS24 look

New York Fashion Week SS24 trends have been doing the rounds lately. Right from the Siren Skin trend to the Angel eyes makeup, makeup enthusiasts have multiple must-try trends on their palette for now.

Recently, beauty creator Cat Quin posted an Instagram video in collaboration with makeup artist Jessie Lefler, creating quite a stir around the “Siren Skin” trend.

Fictional character sirens date back to Greek mythology as beautiful entities who lured sailors with their beauty. While the look doesn’t give Mermaidcore’s bright vibes, the trend showcases a look that combines Greek goddess and beach mermaid makeup.

Hence, in essence, the vibe of the makeup look comprises neutral shades and bright strobes paired with pearl jewellery if one wants to nail the look. The skin must be wet-looking, and eyeshadows must be in shades of purple, pink, peaches, off-whites, and greens- anything that offers effervescent shine.

Products to achieve the sultry "Siren Skin" beauty trend

As mentioned in Cat Quinn’s Instagram post, the Siren Skin beauty look was a part of The Blond’s SS24 show.

The look was created using two MAC Cosmetics products:

MAC Cosmetics Strobe Cream and Glitter for the Siren Skin trend (Image via maccosmetics.com)

MAC Glitter in the shade Reflects Transparent Pink ($17.25): It is a glitter safe for use on the face and the body, which creates a high-level sparkling effect on the area of application.

MAC Strobe Cream in the shade Peachlite ($36): MAC Cosmetics claims that a strobe cream is sold every four minutes. This best-selling formulation is a moisturizer that uplifts dull-looking skin and aluminizes the face with its iridescent particles.

With the beauty look going viral, getting the same products is difficult. However, beauty influencers are recreating the look with the same MAC formulations in different shades, such as the MAC Strobe Cream in the shade Goldlite and the MAC Glitter in the shade Iridescent Sage.

The simplest way to nail the “Siren Skin” beauty trend is to combine the Glitter and Strobe Cream which will result in a sparkling, tinted lotion-like product. Adjust the glitter-to-cream ratio and rub it all over your face, hands, and legs giving an all-over glowing complexion vibe.

This look is ideal for festivals, concerts, and for selfies on Instagram.

Another way of achieving the latest SS24 trend is to use the viral "Shower Makeup" hack uploaded by Huda Kattan.

All one has to do is mix a foundation of their choice with a lightweight moisturizer. Opt for a concealer that is a shade lighter than one’s skin since the look requires the cheekbones to appear lifted.

Next, apply a heavy layer of concealer on the chin and the forehead to make it look like one is standing underneath shower lighting.

Following the contour, use a lip liner close to the natural lip shade and lighten the lips, blending the colour with the fingers.

Finish the look with a high-shine highlighter and apply the same on top of the cheekbones, the browbone, the inner corner of the eyes, the bridge of the nose, and the cupid’s bow.

With the above-mentioned two techniques, beauty enthusiasts can add their own sparkle to the "Siren Skin" beauty trend and pair pearly eyeshadows or a subtle shimmer pop of colours to the look.