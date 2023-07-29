5 best trends followed by beauty enthusiasts in Summer 2023

Summer not only comes with an increase in heat, but also a plethora of exciting beauty trends that vary from year to year. Typically, summer skincare and makeup entail lightweight formulations that don’t feel heavy or greasy on the skin. Curating the perfect summer regime is now easy, especially with the availability of multiple products in the market.

Those trying out these trends are advised to opt for products that are hydrating, long-lasting, and sweat resistant. From freeze-dried skincare and skincare infused with biotechnology to Skin Dew and Bold Blush makeup trends, here are the five trends that are ideal for Summer 2023.

Skincare to makeup: Five best beauty trends to experiment with this summer

1) Skin streaming

Skin streaming is a popular skincare trend wherein one streamlines their skincare routine to include only essential products. Skin streaming focuses on offering maximum benefits with minimum products.

Though sworn by beauty enthusiasts for years, this is an old practice that consists of a broad spectrum with SPF 30 or above. One can incorporate a serum of their choice, such as a Vitamin C serum, to protect their skin from the effect of free radicals and help skin brightening.

Retinol can assist in accelerating skin turnover and reduce the formation of clogged pores for those who are trying to combat acne or have concerns about skin aging. Another option is to use humectants like glycerin or hyaluronic acid.

An ideal skin streaming regime can consist of a foaming cleanser, a hydrating toner, a serum targeting specific skin concerns, a lightweight moisturizer, and an SPF.

2) Biotech-infused skincare

Biotech skincare, dubbed the next phase of the beauty industry, combines sustainability and innovation. This method increases the efficacy of ingredients and the sustainability of products by concentrating on incorporating biotechnology into skincare products through processes like fermentation and tissue culture.

Biotech-infused skincare is created by producing skincare ingredients in a controlled environment. It combines the benefit of science with low-environment impact, aiming at the best for individuals and nature.

In addition to biotech-infused skincare, there is also the advent of dermatologist-curated skincare brands like Prequel in the market. This marks a shift toward solution-focused skincare, which is ideal for all seasons.

3) Skin Dew

Most people aspire to have effortlessly dewy skin, which is one of the trends of Summer 2023. Modern skincare and cosmetic techniques enable users to easily obtain a dewy skin look, which is very identical to the idea of glazed skin, popularized by Hailey Bieber.

To get this look, one can opt for lightweight and hydrating foundations as well as infuse products like Rhode’s Peptide Glazing Fluid into their beauty routine. The gel serum formula of this product enhances the grip of the concealer and foundation while hydrating and plumping the skin.

4) Bold blush trend

The bold blush trend is all about using blush in a way that creates a blended and diffused effect. The trend gives a natural flush of pink to the cheeks. Sported by Gigi Hadid for her birthday look, the bold blush trend provides a relaxed technique of blush application.

To ace the simple trend, one can use Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush or Fenty Beauty's Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush, both of which are available in a range of flattering shades and long-lasting formulations.

5) Lightweight grunge makeup

The lightweight grunge makeup look is perfect for summer. For this look, the bold, heavy grunge makeup takes a 180-degree turn with tinted moisturizers and semi-matte formulations.

Normally, grunge makeup is characterized by loud lip color, bold eyes, and heavy makeup. However, the lightweight grunge tones down the loudness by incorporating only three to four makeup essentials.

One can create this makeup look using Kiko Long Lasting Colour Lip Markers, Charlotte Tilbury’s Sophisticate Luxury Palette, and the Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation.

Summer 2023 might have more trends in store, but these five are a must-try. From prepping the skin with trending minimal skincare to keeping the makeup looks simple, these skincare and makeup trends are high-performance.