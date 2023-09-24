Labour Day and Summer Friday sales have dominated beauty product launches of September 2023. Additionally, with fall being upon everyone in full swing, skincare and makeup brands have recently launched amazing products for beauty enthusiasts.

With New York Fashion Week introducing tons of beauty trends from bows and barrettes for hair accessories to black lip liner and balmy skin, some products have also made their debut on the ramp such as Lancome’s serum concealer. Moreover, big-time celebrities like Christy Turlington are endorsing new facial oils, and the biotech space has witnessed product expansions as well.

As is evident, from makeup remover to eyeshadow, there are several must-try beauty product launches of September 2023 that you should get your hands on.

5 best beauty product launches of September 2023 for the beauty arsenal

1) Ilia The Cleanse Soft Foaming Cleanser and Makeup Remover

Ilia’s tinted serum is highly sought after for its no-makeup makeup creation. However, the brand has forayed into skincare with its eye cream launched earlier this year, which is claimed to be quite transformative. This new cleanser follows suit as it removes makeup including waterproof mascara, without intense pulling and scrubbing, leaving the pores clean and revealing hydrated, fresh skin.

It is a fragrance-free, pH-balanced foaming formulation ideal for all skin types. The cleanser is infused with hydrating sugar complex and plant-based surfactants that dissolve buildup without drying and hydrate the skin post-rinsing. It retails for $32 on Sephora.

2) Addiction Tokyo The Eyeshadow Prism

Addiction Tokyo is a huge brand in Japan, especially among makeup aficionados. With stunning foundations and highlighter formulations, the brand has introduced the Eyeshadow Prism as one of the latest beauty product launches. It comes with an ultra-fine chromatic shimmer, offering an iridescent finish. A translucent formula, it creates a unique solo eye look as well as adds the perfect finish.

Retailing for $20, the Eyeshadow Prism is available in not one or two but ninety-nine shades in six unique textures. The brand’s skin melt technology suspends pigments in oil for buildable and seamless application. The eyeshadow comes with a pinhole and detachable label on the compact for easy de-potting.

3) Lancome Care and Glow Hydrating Serum Concealer

This $29 concealer is a multi-use, up to 24-hour hydrating serum concealer, offering medium buildable coverage with a natural glow finish. Further, the concealer has an 81% serum base to render the best of skincare and makeup.

This multi-use concealer, which is among the hit beauty product launches this year, is ideal for blurring under-eye dark circles, brightening, and enhancing facial features for everyday makeup looks to glam makeup. It is an easy-to-blend, crease-resistant formula with a creamy liquid texture for better application.

4) Basic Principle Trifecta Serum

A new addition to the hair serum domain, the Basic Principle Trifecta Serum is a fragrance-free, silky formulation that is ideal for multi-use. It renders hydration and hair barrier protection that prevents hair breakage.

Furthermore, the hair serum is formulated with ingredients like Niacinamide to improve hair’s texture, Vitamin B5 that hydrates hair and skin, and Squalene that smoothens the hair and moisturizes the skin without clogging pores. This multi-use serum is priced at $39 and is available on the Basic Principle portal.

5) Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Golden Glow Highlighter

This is a silky-smooth powder highlighter for the face and the body that offers a golden glow for skin illumination. Armani Beauty is known for its range of long-wear, and unique formulations, and this radiant highlighter seamlessly glides on the skin to deliver an all-over, illuminating glow to the skin.

Armani Beauty's Luminous Silk Golden Glow Highlighter also smoothens the pores and skin texture and retails for $58 on Sephora.

September 2023 brought along multiple beauty product launches from renowned beauty brands. One can try their hands on the abovementioned beauty product launches while they await the arrival of more unique formulations hitting the market.