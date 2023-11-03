5 best Skechers slip-on sneakers of 2023

Founded by Robert Greenberg in 1992, Skechers is a renowned footwear brand known for its utility-style boots and skate shoes. The American multinational footwear company has launched different collections of sneakers. From its first "chrome dome" to the fashion-forward shake-up line collection, Skechers has dished out innovative sneakers to cater to sneakerheads worldwide.

The year 2023 has seen the time-tested brand release collections of well-crafted slip-on sneakers. The brand even partnered with Snoop Dog to create impressive collections of slip-ons that caused quite a stir among footwear aficionados.

Below is a carefully curated list of Slip-on sneakers from Skechers that are a perfect blend of fashion and function.

Best Skechers Slip-on sneakers to check out in 2023

1. The Arch Fit 2.0 "Look Ahead" sneakers

The Arch Fit 2.0 "Look Ahead" sneakers (Image via Skechers)

These grey and white sneakers, made from smooth quality synthetic black material, feature brilliant white soles in contrast to the grey accents on the upper. The Skechers' brand logo is seen on the side of the sneakers and is also incorporated into the stitching.

The stretchable feature infused into the elasticized panel allows for an adjustable fit and enhances easy wear. The contoured arch of the insole is crafted to adjust to different foot shapes and reduce pressure on the foot.

The outsole of the sneakers provides excellent traction and grip on different surfaces. With the aid of the thread pattern, this footwear provides stability. The sneakers also feature the unique arc on the heel tab that makes the brand's slip-on shoes peculiar.

These monochromatic-patterned sneakers sell for 105 US dollars on the Skechers website.

2. The GO WALK 7 "Mia" sneakers

The GO WALK 7 "Mia" sneakers (Image via Skechers)

The latest iteration of the beloved Go Walk 7 silhouette is dressed in gorgeous baby pink that is just perfect for this year's pink trend. The upper layer of the footwear is crafted from tender and breathable mesh material, which permits airflow, cooling the feet all day long.

The slip-on design allows for easy wear and removal. The Goga Mat technology adopted into the cushioned insole helps to provide support and absorb impact. The sneakers also feature a midsole that aids shock absorption and reduces strain on these feet.

These gorgeous sneakers sell for 95 US dollars on the brand's website.

3. The Women's Go Walk "Joy" sneaker

The Women's Go Walk "Joy" sneakers (Image via Amazon)

This stylish piece comes in an all-black design, exuding versatility and sleekness. The breathable mesh material at the top of the sneakers allows for airflow to keep the feet warm and dry. The highlight of the shoes' qualities is the cushioned and ultra-lightweight insoles that use Goga Max technology to aid shock absorption and provide optimal Comfort.

These women's sneakers sell for 40 US dollars on Amazon's online store.

4. The Summits "Dazzling Haze" sneakers

The Summits "Dazzling Haze" sneakers (Image via Skechers)

These sneakers are eye-catching and dressed in an artful mix of grey, purple, white, and blue hues. The Navy blue color serves as the base of the footwear, with the accents of purple and white creating a striking contrast.

The gentle and soft mesh fabric crafted at the upper part of the sneakers permits airflow and enhances the foot's flexibility. The slip-on feature on the heel tab is present as always to aid wearing and removal. These slip-ons sell for 75 US dollars on the brand's website.

5. The Snoop One "Double G" sneakers

The Snoop One "Double G" sneakers (Image via Skechers)

These slip-ons from the Uber-popular Snoop Dogg collection are eye-catching, with a navy blue upper adorned with gold prints. The upper layer of the footwear features quality leather and elastic heel tabs for easy wearing. The cushioned insole, contoured to the shape of the feet, reduces pressure on the feet and aids comfort and support.

Also, the durable rubber outsole provides flexibility and traction control on various surfaces, ensuring excellent grip and stability. These sneakers sell for a reasonable price of 125 US dollars on the brand's website.