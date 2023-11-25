5 tips to stretch out footwear

New shoes often require some stretch out, especially due to the materials that can initially feel snug around the feet, resulting in an uncomfortable fit. Whether it's a stylish chunky sneaker or a well-fitted pair of boots, closed footwear can sometimes lead to discomfort. Wearing shoes that are too tight not only risks blisters but also affects the wearer's confidence.

To mitigate this issue, one strategy is to purchase shoes that are half an inch wider than the actual foot size, allowing for a more comfortable fit. However, there are various effective methods available to address this problem. Techniques such as using a shoe stretcher, applying stretching sprays, wearing thick socks while breaking in the shoes, or seeking professional help from a cobbler can all aid in achieving a comfortable fit for new shoes.

Explore five ways to stretch out footwear

1) Begin the homework

An effortless method to stretch out footwear is by wearing it around the house. Certain materials possess natural stretchability that gradually loosens with consistent wear.

Wearing tight shoes at home can help to stretch out footwear (Image via Freepik)

While this method proves effective, it's essential to note that extended wear for prolonged periods may lead to discomfort or pain. To achieve a comfortable fit without causing discomfort, wearing the shoes frequently but for shorter durations can be a beneficial approach.

2) Keep using hairdryer

A hairdryer can be a useful tool in stretching tight shoes. While getting ready or styling hair, the opportunity to stretch tight shoes arises. However, it's crucial to exercise caution when using heat appliances. The method involves wearing a thick sock and sliding the foot into the shoe, followed by using the hairdryer.

Use Hair Dryer to stretch out footwear ( Image via Quora)

When using the hairdryer, it's important to keep a safe distance to prevent any risk of burning or damage. Carefully slide the dryer's barrel around the areas where the shoe feels tight, allowing the heat to gradually expand and stretch the material. It's advisable to avoid applying this method to shoes made from materials like PVC or plastic, as they might not respond well to heat and could potentially get damaged.

3) Ice bag magic

Using ice is another effective method to stretch out footwear by leveraging its unique properties to expand the shoe material. The process is straightforward: place a water-filled plastic bag inside the shoe and put it in the freezer. Allowing approximately 6-8 hours for the water to freeze into ice will gradually expand the shoe material, effectively stretching it and enhancing the overall fit.

4) The Sprays and chemicals

When pressed for time and unable to invest effort in manually stretching out footwear, purchasing a stretching spray emerges as an excellent solution. These specialized sprays are specifically designed to facilitate the stretching of tight areas in shoes.

Sprays for stretch out footwear ( image via Shutterstock)

Simply spraying the solution onto the tight spots and allowing it some time to work can effectively expand the shoe material, offering a convenient and efficient method for stretching out footwear.

5) See shoe professional

For shoe enthusiasts, acquiring the perfect pair of sneakers or leather boots is a passion, and wearing them with discomfort diminishes the experience. In cases where previous remedies for discomfort or tightness don't yield the desired results, consulting shoe professionals to stretch out the footwear becomes a great option.

Shoe professionals possess the expertise and specialized tools to address shoe discomfort more effectively, ensuring a customized and optimal solution for a more comfortable and enjoyable wearing experience.

Wearing a cherished pair of shoes with discomfort can dampen the joy of owning them. Simple remedies like wearing socks to alleviate pain and prevent blisters to some extent, or placing a potato in the shoes for a period to aid in stretching, are common DIY methods.

However, if these remedies fail to provide relief, seeking assistance from shoe professionals is advisable. Shoe professionals possess the expertise to offer tailored solutions, ensuring a more effective and personalized approach to address discomfort or fit issues in footwear.