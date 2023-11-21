How to clean Suede sneakers? 5 best tips explored

Suede sneakers have emerged as a trending footwear choice that is loved by many. Crafted from a velvety material, these sneakers offer a soft and warm feel for the feet. Major sneaker giants such as Nike, Adidas, and New Balance have recognized the significance of suede, incorporating it as a key material in their designs.

Whether used across the entire upper or as overlays, suede has undeniably sparked a surge of interest among sneaker enthusiasts. However, maintaining the pristine appearance of suede sneakers requires dedicated effort. The material tends to quickly absorb dirt and moisture, necessitating proper care. Fortunately, there are specific steps one can follow to effectively clean suede sneakers and maintain their new appearance.

Some of the best tips to clean suede sneakers

1) Keeping it alone

The cleaning process of suede sneaker ( Image via Nike)

An essential step in caring for suede sneakers is ensuring making sure they are thoroughly dry before starting the cleaning process. In case the shoes are exposed to mud or some chemicals, it's recommended to let them air dry alone. It is extremely important to wait until the dirt or contaminants have completely dried before initiating the cleaning process.

2) The dry-cleaning process

The dry cleaning process ( Image via Pinterest)

It's highly advisable to avoid getting suede sneakers wet as it can have adverse effects on the material. If exposed to water, it's preferable to allow the sneakers to dry naturally. To begin the cleaning process, specks of dirt and debris need to be removed completely. This can be achieved by using a suede brush or a cotton cloth and gently dusting away the dirt particles.

3) Removing the marks

The cleaning tools for sneakers ( Image via Pinterest)

While stains may not be as visible on darker-colored suede sneakers, they can significantly impact lighter shades. When a stain compromises the sneaker's appearance, using an eraser is an effective method for its removal.

A simple pencil eraser or a general eraser can be employed for this task. However, it's crucial to handle the process delicately, applying gentle pressure. Excessive pressure while erasing can potentially damage the upper material.

4) Deep cleansing the suede sneaker

Stubborn stains on suede sneakers may require more thorough cleaning methods beyond simple dusting. In such cases, using acidic liquids or a specialized suede cleaner can be more effective.

This process should be done on a slightly dampened surface, ensuring that only the suede upper remains damp and not thoroughly wet. Applying the cleaning solution or chemical can be done using a towel, ensuring careful and controlled application. For persistent or intense stains, repeating the process may be necessary to achieve the desired cleaning result.

5) Protection is better than cure

Preventing dirt and stains on sneakers is often more effective than dealing with them afterwards. Regular and thorough cleaning of sneakers is a must if they tend to attract dirt frequently. After a deep cleanse, it's better to take protective measures to keep them clean.

Storing sneakers in closed, cool areas that are less prone to dirt accumulation can be beneficial. Alternatively, keeping sneakers in boxes can provide additional protection. Also, suede sprays act as a protective shield similar to hairspray for suede materials. These sprays are available from various shoe brands at their stores or through several e-commerce websites.

While the basics of suede sneaker care can help maintain these shoes, there are additional considerations to keep in mind. For instance, when the shoe upper encounters hot wax or sticky gum, it's unwise to apply the cleaning methods immediately. Instead, it's advisable to solidify these substances by placing the sneaker in a freezer or cool area. This facilitates easier removal afterwards.

Addressing specific stains, such as blood, can be accomplished with Hydrogen Peroxide. Daily care plays a crucial role in preserving the sneaker's longevity. Regularly dusting off dirt and avoiding wearing suede sneakers on humid or rainy days can significantly contribute to their maintenance.

Suede trainers require special attention, as excessive cleaning can harm the material. Remember, suede lacks water-resistant features, making it susceptible to damage when wet. Therefore, dry cleaning methods are preferred to maintain the integrity of the material.