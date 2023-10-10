Puma x Staple B Suede sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Puma has once again collaborated with renowned designer Jeff Staple to unveil their latest masterpiece. The latest partnership brings a new perspective to the iconic Suede silhouette. The Puma x Staple B Suede is an upcoming sneaker collaboration that seamlessly combines timeless design elements with contemporary fashion influences.

The general release of this collaborative shoe is set to make waves in the sneaker community. Mark your calendars for October 19, 2023, as these stylish kicks are set to hit the market.

The retail price for these shoes is set at $90 USD per pair. Puma fans and interested shoppers can easily find these low-top sneakers at both online and offline Puma stores, as well as affiliated retail locations.

Puma x Staple B Suede sneakers are embellished with golden 'Asia-inspired' elements

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Puma)

The sneakers showcase a luxurious all-suede upper, enveloped in a fashionable "Dark Chocolate-Rhubarb" color scheme. Although the shoe features a predominantly chocolate-colored upper, the iconic Formstrip on the side panels is in a vibrant Rhubarb shade.

The co-branding of Suede and Staple Pigeon can be found below the outer eyelet panel in a vibrant metallic golden hue.

The sneaker showcases Asian influence with its golden Yin and Yang symbol on the tongue flap and insoles, as well as the inclusion of 'Gidra' on the lateral heel panel. The shoe's collar lining is crafted from a smooth dark chocolate-colored leather material.

The sneaker's rear design features a clean and understated design, with a gracefully placed gold foil Pigeon on the heel tab inside a rhubarb-colored window.

The footwear consists of light-brown rubber outsoles with intricate traction patterns for enhanced grip. This shoe boasts an interesting golden Cat charm adorning the last eyelet, enhancing its overall aesthetic value.

Jeff Staple has successfully collaborated with the German sportswear label to release a diverse range of sneakers in the past. In their latest release, they have made updates to the beloved Suede silhouette.

The product story of the renowned sneaker on the shoe brand's official website states:

“With the new PUMA x STAPLE collection, we continue the story of Gidra– the newspaper that started in California in 1969 and became the Asian-American voice in the civil rights movement. The '60s East-West mixed with Ivy League style inspires the collection, combining college style with Asian iconography for a contemporary look. This version of the Suede takes up the theme.”

Here's an on-foot look at the shoes (Image via Puma)

The Suede model, making its debut in 1968 as a basketball sneaker, is the most preferred silhouette for the collaboration between the two brands.

This sneaker was among the first models to introduce a suede upper, deviating from the conventional leather and canvas materials commonly found in sneakers during that era.

The Suede model rose to fame during the 1970s, transitioning from its basketball roots to become a defining symbol of the flourishing hip-hop and street scene.

The sneaker gained popularity among hip-hop pioneers and b-boys, ultimately becoming a crucial element of urban fashion.

Jeff Staple's fashion label, established in 1997, is highly regarded in the industry. The T-shirt brand he founded eventually gained popularity and recognition on the streets of New York City.

In addition to the Suede model, both brands have collaborated on several other sneaker silhouettes, offering a broader range of options for both sets of fans.

This latest sneaker offering is the product of the fusion of Staple's streetwear design know-how with Puma's' athletic legacy. Both sneaker fans and fashion-conscious people will be drawn to these shoes.