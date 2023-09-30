Nike Dunk Low "Grey Suede" sneakers: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

Nike has paid attention to the Dunk sneaker model throughout 2023 and has released multiple makeovers upon each of its iterations including Dunk Low, Dunk High, SB Dunk, and more. The Dunk sneaker model also became one of the silhouettes to receive the most collaborative makeovers in 2023.

Now, to extend the Dunk Low offerings lineup, the Swoosh label has revealed a "Grey Suede" makeover. The latest Dunk Low "Grey Suede" sneakers come clad in a classic and minimalistic two-toned makeover, however, it is not related to the OG collegiate color schemes.

An official release date for the Dunk Low "Grey Suede" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet, however, according to the sneaker leaker Instagram account, @cop_o_clock, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on October 3, 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Grey Suede" sneakers, which comes clad in a classic two-toned makeover

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Grey Suede" sneakers come clad in a classic two-toned makeover (Image via Sportskeeda)

The iconic Dunk sneaker model was introduced and debuted to the public by Nike in 1985. The silhouette was a brainchild of the Air Jordan 1 designer Peter Moore, who designed Dunk, especially for the hardwood basketball courts.

The shoe came constructed with a clean look and a comfortable sole unit. The pair became highly popular amongst sneakerheads due to its strong association with college themes, especially after the launch of the BTTYS (Be True To Your School) pack.

The younger generations especially liked the collegiate look of the sneakers. The Swoosh label's multiple sub-categories such as lifestyle and skateboarding also took interest in the sneakers and appreciated their chameleon nature by launching multiple iterations.

The shoe model has been consistent in releasing brand-new colorways and retros for almost four decades. The official Swoosh label's site introduces the sneaker model as,

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways."

The latest Dunk Low "Grey Suede" follows the two-toned classic look. The base of the sneakers comes clad in a pristine white hue. The white hue could be seen accentuated upon the perforated toe boxes, middle panels, tongues, and heel counters. The white base contrasts with the grey suede overlays, which are placed upon the forefoot, lacing system, ankle collars, heel overlays, and heel tabs.

More grey is added to the cotton laces and tongue tags and the Swoosh logo is placed on both the medial and lateral sides. Branding details are added with the "Nike" lettering upon the heel tabs, tongues, and sock liners. The look of the sneakers is finished off with the white midsoles and gum rubber outsoles.

The profile Swooshes of the shoes are kept reflective and shine in the dark. The Dunk Low "Grey Suede" sneakers can be expected to be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on October 3, 2023. The pair will be released at a retail price of $115.