Nike Dunk Low "Grey Corduroy" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike is continuing its hot streak of launching brand-new makeovers of its classic Dunk sneaker model in 2023. This time, the label is giving the sneaker iteration Dunk Low a "Grey Corduroy" makeover. The shoe comes clad in an almost monochromatic grey hue, which is timeless. The latest makeover of the sneaker model is kept minimalistic and classic to catch the eye of sophisticated sneakerheads.

A release date for the vibrant Dunk Low "Grey Corduroy" sneakers hasn't been announced yet. However, according to media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the sneaker model will be released via the e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in the summer of 2023.

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Grey Corduroy" sneakers come constructed out of a mix of leather, mesh, and corduroy material

The Dunk Low sneaker model was a brainchild of Nike's legendary sneaker designer Peter Moore. The beloved silhouette was launched by the swoosh label in 1985 as part of the basketball shoe and collegiate shoe lineup.

After initially being introduced in the basketball shoe lineup, the sneaker was later adapted by the swoosh label's other sub-labels, including skateboarding and lifestyle.

The shoe design quickly became popular in the sneaker community due to its clean aesthetic and potential to be clad in various iterations, patterns, and color schemes. Nike's site introduces the sneaker model as follows:

"Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the '80s b-ball icon returns with perfectly shined overlays. With its iconic hoops design, the Nike Dunk Low channels '80s vintage back onto the street, while its padded, low-cut collar lets you take your game anywhere - in comfort."

The shoe was quick to catch the eye due to its original BTTYS makeovers in two-toned makeovers, such as Michigan, Obsidian, Red, and Panda. The upcoming "Grey Corduroy" has a two-toned color scheme.

The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of a mix of leather and corduroy material. The shoe begins with the white leather layer, which is accentuated upon the perforated toe boxes, mid panels, and collar details. The white hue continues upon the mesh tongues and mesh linings.

Another hue is added to the mix with the grey corduroy added upon the forefoot overlays, lacing system, heel tabs, and the profile swooshes on both the medial and lateral profiles. The grey hue further continued upon the insoles, laces, tongue tags, and rubber outsoles.

The highlight details come with heel tabs branding. The "Nike" lettering is added upon the heels with embroidery in a similar fashion to the tongue and insoles.

The Dunk Low "Grey Corduroy" sneakers are the perfect choice for the summer with their light hues and relaxing vibe. The pair is slated to be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers in 2023 at a retail price of $110.

