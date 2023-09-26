5 basic wardrobe items required to upgrade your fall 2023 look

The fall 2023 look is all about bold yet comfy fashion styles. These days, fashionistas are mainly looking for fashion items that are truly ready to wear, focusing on classy yet stylish dressing. The latest trends range from industrial parkas to dramatic faux-fur outerwear, tailored trousers, and knits.

Hoods are also a popular detail, infusing a sense of practicality into the designs. Quilted bomber jackets and denim blazers are also in style this season. Whether it's for men, women, or both, every fashion trend focuses on something that everyone can relate to and can opt for in their daily lives. Let's see some of the basic wardrobe items that need to be included in your fall 2023 look.

From classic tailoring to faux fur, 5 essentials to upgrade the Fall 2023 look

1) Classic tailoring

The hallmarks of classic tailoring are understated elegance and meticulous attention to detail. So, for this fall 2023 look, that is detailed and classy, opt for classic tailoring. It is a fashion trend that will be ever-lasting. By looking at the fashion week shows, it is quite clear that this fashion trend will be a staple this season and is set to create more defined silhouettes with shoulder pads.

Some of the classic tailoring pieces that are in style this season include shorts suits, pared-down blazers, and peplum blazers. Whether it's for casual brunch or for a hot night party, classic tailoring would fit in every situation. Many high-end fashion brands like Emporio Armani and Proenza Schouler are offering iconic pieces.

Reformation Cienna Vest - $148

Vince Casual Wide Leg Pants - $224

Proenza Schouler Cotton and Wool-Blend Jacquard Peplum Blazer - $916

2) Furry and cozy

The trend of long coats and outerwear is being played up with the ever-present trench coat, seen updated in faux and real leather for the fall season. So, it is a must for fashionistas to grab a good quality faux fur item for fall 2023. The floor-length faux furs are set to dominate the outerwear category for the entirety of 2023.

Fashionistas noted that designers like Christian Cowan and Ferragamo centered their fall 2023 runways around the muppet-like outerwear, solidifying both the color red and furry coats. Furry shoes are also a trend that is taking over fall 2023 fashion, with designers like Gucci incorporating them into their collections.

Toteme Signature Shearling Jacket - $2, 320

Overland Galina Hooded Sheepskin Coat with Tigrado Trim - $1, 095

Gucci Furry Shoes - $990

3) Leather items

Leather jackets, pants, and many other fashion items have been staples in the fashion industry for decades, and it seems like they are back in full force again! Many high-end fashion brands incorporated all-leather outfits into their collections in 2023. So, incorporating them in the fall 2023 look is a must. Leather outfits are not only a classy fashion statement, they are practical too when it comes to controlling the temperature.

CULTNAKED Killa Trousers - $290

Frankie Shop Olympia Faux Leather Blazer - $285

CULTNAKED Killa Bandeau - $180

4) Classy in Red

All red outfits (Image via Getty Images)

All Red is one of the biggest fashion trends for fall 2023, and the Hollywood celebs have proven that on red carpets. Red is a classy color that can change the game for any outfit in any situation. So, when it comes to having all-red outfits in this fall season, it seems like fashionistas cannot miss it.

Chili-pepper red was the standout trend of fashion month, with designers incorporating the color into head-to-toe monochrome looks. Fall collections were gushing with coats, dresses, scarves, sweaters, and even shoes in shades of red, making it the antidote to feeling invisible.

Ferragamo Red Geometric Mini Bag - $2, 900

Gucci Red Strappy Sandal - $950

Tory Sport Tory Burch Red Cashmere Shrunken Crewneck - $269

5) Skirts

Skirts are back in fashion (Images via Prada)

Skirts are a versatile and essential piece of clothing in any wardrobe, and fall 2023 fashion has some exciting trends to offer. One of the biggest fashion labels, Prada, has brought back skirts in fashion with beautiful flowery aesthetics. So, it is now mandatory to include skirts for this fall 2023 look.

There are many types of skirts available in the market. Some of them are pleated minis, denim maxi skirts, A-line minis, cargo skirts, preppy skirts, tailored skirts, and long-column denim skirts. Choose from this wide range of varieties.

Prada Embroidered organza midi-skirt - approximately $8,459.60

Alexander McQueen High-Waisted Full Skirt - $1, 250

Sachin & Babi Ava A-Line Maxi Skirt - $425

To keep up with the fashion trends this fall 2023, incorporate these essentials into your wardrobe!