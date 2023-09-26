5 best bags at Milan Fashion Week SS24 

After creating buzz around the city, Milan Fashion Week ended its Spring Season 2024 events on September 25, 2023. The vibrant shades and floral prints captured most eyes from the front rows of the events, and the innovative bags from the brands garnered attention.

The spring collection consists of extraordinary outfits, and its handbag exhibition also made headlines. With Milan Fashion Week, people expect innovations in handbag genres as Milan is considered the hub of dainty handbag designers.

Furthermore, Milan Fashion Week featured various handbags for bag enthusiasts as Prada launched the eerie-themed bag and Diesel came up with a vibrant graphic logo. However, through the Milan Fashion Week, several other bags were showcased by celebrities and models.

Below are the 5 best bags at the Milan Fashion Week.

From Prada to Max Mara: 5 best handbags from Milan Fashion Week SS24

1) Prada Arque Leather Shoulder Bag

One of the most visible accessories at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2024 was the Arque leather bag from Prada. This sinuous bag’s sole mission is to complement the outfit without capturing a vast space.

This handbag is made with Nappa leather with minimalist aesthetics. Apart from Prada’s inverted triangle logo, the bag has just leather skin and a zip closure on the exterior part. One can wear it as a crossbody bag as the luxury brand provides an 83 cm long strap, and its detachable handle can be used as an elegant handbag.

The celebrities from the front row of the Prada event at Milan Fashion Week exhibited different colorways - white, brown, black, and pink, which can be bought from Prada for $2700.

2) Maison Margiela Snatched Clutch

Some celebrities posed in their best outfit on Milan's street, holding origamii-inspired clutches. The Belgian designer Martin Margiela carved out various panels for different facilities.

The intricately designed bag has a flip cover and mirror numeric plate to seal it. The bag made with bovine leather and has a sued silhouette on the interior part. For the clutch bag, the front part has a perforated handle to hold it firmly, whereas a chain strap is also etched to convert it into a crossbody bag.

The clutch bag is available in different sizes, and the mini clutch costs $1409. The price varies depending on the size.

3) Moschino Top Hat Bag

Moschino Top Hat Bag (Image via Moschino)

The creative mind of Moschino designed the top hat bag that flared elegance at the Milan Fashion Week. This no-so-bag-looking bag created a buzz in the Italian fashion capital when models picked the upside-down hat-shaped bag from Moschino.

The polyester silhouette sturdy bag has a satin finished upper and is decorated with matching ribbon bows. With the tubular handle, the bag can categorized as a dainty handbag. Also, its adjustable strap can convert it to a crossbody bag.

This black beauty is limited to a single colorway and is priced at $1265.

4) Max Mara Marine Teddy Bag

The Marine Teddy Bag is one of the best-selling accessories of Max Mara. Its woolen silhouette is not only the best suit for winter fashion, but at Milan Fashion Week, it became a casual street staple.

This spacious handbag looks like a mini tote bag with sturdy handles. The design is kept very simple, and its articulation seems relatively homogenous. The designers discard the zip pattern and add the simple lock system, which remains stealth under the snap lock.

The long strap can be worn as a crossbody bag, can be bought for $925 from the store.

5) Etro Saturno Leather Bag

The Saturno bag was the most unique among all the fashion accessories of the Fashion Week. The bag has a different shape, which might hurl it into the bucket bag section, but its detachable stretched straps can be used for crossbody bags.

Adding a bit of dimension to the old Saturno bags, they have a pouch-shaped body guarded by a sturdy layer. The exterior part is crafted with paisley fabric, polyester, and cotton, whereas the outer coating is built with PVC. However, the detailing is done with calfskin and lambskin.

This bag can be bought for $1390 in different shapes and colors.

The Milan Fashion Week has surprised bag enthusiasts with a humongous collection as Fendi displayed several colorful collections. Bonttega Ventea's newspaper bag was outstanding among all. However, these five bags mentioned above were the most visible among the celebrities.