5 best beauty trends of Milan Fashion Week SS24

Milan Fashion Week SS24 was an absolute feast for the eyes, with trends that left beauty enthusiasts in awe. The burst of vibrant colors and playful makeup was a breath of fresh air, especially after the more subdued and understated styles in NFW SS24.

From bold and electrifying hues to daring and experimental makeup looks, MFW SS24 embraced fun and creative spirit.

It was a delightful reminder that beauty knows no boundaries and that fashion is a canvas for self-expression. From globally acclaimed fashion gurus like Moschino Fendi to the Sicilian duo Dolce & Gabbana - the Milan Fashion Week SS24 has undoubtedly set the bar high for the upcoming seasons, leaving all beauty seekers eagerly anticipating more.

The glitter-y effect and 4 other best beauty trends of Milan Fashion Week SS24

Milan Fashion Week SS24 runways have just concluded, revealing the beauty and hair trends that will overpower next season. With the craving for redemption, a beauty lover can sense it in the mascara-encrusted glitter-y eyes and hairdos picked by the beauty blocs to enrich the Made-in-Italy fashion designer during the MFW SS24 show.

1) The glitter-y effect

During MFW SS24, glitter seriously influenced the runway as the style embraced the rich colors reminiscent of disco orb. At Fendi, Karl Lagerfeld welcomed the fun and games trend, with prominent models like Gigi Hadid fluttering winged eyeliner and glittery lips. This blend assembled as a ravishing, sequin-like outcome.

All that glitters! (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Giamba show witnessed the glitter effect, where it was cleverly utilized to craft ethereal floating brows. Following the suit, the Versace show was more wearable, focusing on the inner eye corners. A subtle pearlescent metallic hint of eyeshadow, not glitter, grabbed the spotlight, making the eyes stand out.

2) The teenie bopper hairdos

The Milan Fashion Week SS24 show's hairdos darted a lively vibe, concentrating on young and uncomplicated fashion.

The much-hyped teeny bopper hair (Image via Sportskeeda)

Diesel Black Gold showcased bewitching teenie top knots, while Fendi presented pigtails and flawlessly straight schoolgirl bangs. Ermanno Scervino opted for charming pastel hair hues, adding a comforting touch to their designer collectible.

3) A surrealist hint

The Milan Fashion Week SS24 would have been sketchy without some fearless and bizarre looks. At Giamba, the runway models showcased disco-inspired coasting eyebrows.

The surreal look (Image via Sportskeeda)

At the same time, Atsushi Nakashima carried a surreal technique with models sporting painted-on mislaid pouts.

At Cividini, kaleidoscopic eye shades in vibrant colors instituted a striking impression. Meanwhile, Gucci experimented with outsized and colorful wigs to play with balances.

4) Homage to 60's divas

The Sicilian innovative duo Dolce & Gabbana portrayed an ongoing beauty trend on their MFW SS24: a timeless medley of red lip stain, eyeliner, and a chignon hairdo, yielding tribute to the 1960s iconic queens.

The skin had a magical, cloud-like impact, completed by a vinyl-like cat-eye look matching the face, creating a hyper-sensual, wet look. The hair styling was stunning, with a dapper pulled-up crop.

5) The Aristo punk-girl look

When a beauty enthusiast thinks about the most irreverent beauty trend of Milan Fashion Week SS24, Moschino's Jeremy Scott-led label invariably pops up! With his aristo punk-girl look making rounds, the 1960s London punks and their wig culture get highlighted the most.

With Paul Hanlon's three-month labor of crafting the wigs, made of human hair extensions, the hairstylist used a mix of hairspray and straightening iron to cater to the stiff look. Handcrafted by his entire team at the Moschino's headquarters in Milan, this hair look did keep the front-row celebs gasping for more!

With the Milan Fashion Week SS24 concluding, this mega-event has left global beauty enthusiasts with a glimpse of the captivating beauty and hair trends that will dominate the upcoming season.

The MFW SS24 beauty trends successfully showcase a stunning array of retro-to-contemporary makeovers, leaving space for more in years to come.