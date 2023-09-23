Fans praise Fendi SS24 collection at Milan Fashion Week: “This summer spring collection is a dream” 

The creative director Kim Jones presented the Fendi label's spring-summer 2024 collection for women at Milan Fashion Week. The entire collection was inspired by the Italian capital's architecture and ancient ruins. The women's SS24 collection showcased at Milan Fashion Week is rumored to be Kim Jones' last collection with the Italian brand.

The creative director went for outfits that were elegantly designed in bold hues, perfect for evening wear, and approached the audience with sentimentality. The collection was highly appreciated by fans.

One of the fashion enthusiasts, @Rymxox, tweeted and used adjectives such as "simple chic," "elegant," and "fresh." She further reasoned that, due to color palettes, textures, and silhouettes, the collection was dream-like.

Expand Tweet

Other than @Rymxox, many other fans were impressed by the collection.

Fans react to the latest Fendi Summer Spring 2024 women's collection at Milan Fashion Week

For Milan Fashion Week, Jones' readied a delicate collection that clashes the soft pastel hues with vibrant and bold colors.

The collection came in a mix of neutral and vibrant hues, which were both natural yet sensual. The collection gained a lot of positive reviews from fans.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans appreciated Kim Jones' creative silhouettes and commented that his styling was top tier and had a flawless execution.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans were highly impressed with the geometric patterns, bright hues, and modern silhouette of the collection pieces.

Fans appreciated the color scheme and details of the collection pieces. They further appreciated its well-tailored clothing and told them they were really enjoying it.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Other than the apparel, fans were also highly impressed with accessories, shoes, and bags.

Expand Tweet

@LaModeUnknown pointed out that the collection was inspired by Karl Lagerfeld's SS99 collection for the label.

Overall, the fans seemed very pleased with the collection and were happy to see the silhouetted dress and that they got them on the side.

More about the Fendi SS24 collection displayed at the Milan Fashion Week

Expand Tweet

Just before the fashion show of Fendi SS24, Jones said that he was inspired by the architecture of Rome.

The ghostly grandeur of Rome was showcased in multiple hues, including icy blue, grey, orange, brown, and yellow. The dresses in the collection were enhanced by the structure of textiles, including knitwear and sheathed silk.

One of the show's highlights were the accessories and bags, which featured both maxi bags, mini bags, asymmetrical foldable bags, and delicate evening bags with gold chains. Moreover, the collection debuted a brand new bag, dubbed the Fendi Flip Bag.

Most of the dresses were skin-tight, with a few mock neck versions, sensual shoulder cutouts, mid-length dresses, and evening wear dresses. Other than dresses, block leather jackets, tinted gloves, and simple white shirts

The collection cemented Kim Jones' and the Italian label's heritage through conventional Fendi silhouettes.