Hennessy x Kim Jones limited-edition collection: Release date and more details explored

British designer Kim Jones, who is the artistic director of men's collections at Dior and the head of womenswear at Fendi, has collaborated with the French-based cognac company and spirits brand Hennessy X.O cognac for an exclusive three-piece collection.

This marks the duo's debut collaboration and also the first consumer-facing luxury fashion item from Hennessy X.O.

The three-piece exclusive collaborative collection features a limited-edition bottle, a pair of HNY Low sneakers, and a masterpiece decanter. The collection seamlessly blends the Hennessy cognac with the couture of Kim Jones.

The collaborative collection will be launched on the official e-commerce site of HBX on March 17, 2023, and will be available in-store at the London Flannels from March 27, 2023.

This is the first time Hennessy is collaborating with a designer

The upcoming Hennessy x Kim Jones limited-edition collection, which will merge cognac with couture (Image via @moethennessey / Instagram)

Hennessy X.O. and Kim Jones' collaboration seamlessly blends the 150-year heritage of the spirit brand with the creative vision of the fashion designer. In an official press release made by LVHM, Hennessy CEO, Laurent Boillot, commented on the collaboration:

“We are thrilled to embark on a new odyssey, blending cognac-making and couture with Kim Jones, a creative master of our time. Inspired by the emblematic personality of Hennessy X.O, Kim has developed a resolutely contemporary collection that is destined to make an impact on culture today and in the future.”

The designer joined the team of Cai Guo-Qiang, Frank Gehry, and Ridley Scott in the celebration of the artistic and cultural heritage of Hennessy. In the official press release, Kim Jones commented on his part in the collaboration and the meaning behind it:

“I’m fascinated by the rich heritage of Hennessy, a household name behind which artisans have spent hundreds of years creating this special cognac. Storytelling is very important for me regardless of what I’m designing or who I’m collaborating with – I want my designs to educate and inspire people through the stories they tell.”

The first and foremost piece in the collection is the collectible sneakers, which are designed by Jones. Dior's artistic director took inspiration from early basketball shoes and constructed these sneakers in a nubuck leather material. The sneaker model comes clad in a light cognac hue and is crafted in an LVHM-owned shoe factory in Italy.

The collectible sneakers feature a technical sole unit, which comes clad in a tonal hue. The sole unit is constructed out of rubber material and features a grooved pattern, which has an imprint of cognac vines.

Branding details are added with the co-branded logo featured upon the outsole, and the initials KJ and Hennessy emblem are added upon the heels.

Each pair in the collection will be packaged inside a cotton dust bag, which is bound by a high-end drawstring. This shade recalls the experience of wrapping the wine bottles in thick paper during travel.

The sneakers will further be given a customized shoe box in an oak hue, which revisits the barrels used to age the spirit.

The collaborative sneakers are slated to be retailed for £620.

