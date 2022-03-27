Who is Hennessy Carolina? All about Cardi B's sister as siblings win defamation lawsuit 

Cardi B and her sister Hennessy Carolina just beat a defamation case brought against the latter, who was accused of using defamatory remarks at The Hamptons in September 2020.

The rapper and her sister were sued for defamation, assault and battery by three beachgoers, one of whom was wearing a MAGA hat. Carolina allegedly blocked one of their vehicles and called them “racist, MAGA supporters.”

A lawsuit filed in Suffolk County stated that the three beachgoers found “racist” defamatory. Though Cardi B was not with her sister at the time of the incident, she took to Twitter to share a video of the altercation. The WAP singer stated that her sister and her group were being targeted because they were Afro-Hispanic and gay.

Along with Carolina being accused of defamation, the three beachgoers claimed that the 26-year-old spit on one of them while insulting them.

A New York trial judge has since dismissed the case, saying that the insults used by Hennessy Carolina were too general and did not result in a case of defamation.

Who is Cardi B’s sister Hennessy Carolina?

Fans of the 29-year-old rapper are familiar with her younger sister. Henessy Carolina has appeared alongside her famous sister at several high-profile events, including the Grammys.

However, she has been in the public eye much longer. She was featured alongside her sister on Love & Hip Hop: New York. However, she quit after just three episodes of the show to concentrate on building a career as a fashion designer.

Prior to appearing on the famous reality show, Carolina also competed in the third season of The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars, a game show which raised money for charity.

Since appearing on television, she has claimed the status of being a celebrity in her own right. She currently holds 7.3 million followers on Instagram, where she has acquired massive brand collaborations, including one with popular fashion brand Fashion Nova.

In September 2016, Hennessy Carolina starred in a music video for SwiftOnDiamond.

The influencer endlessly shares pictures of her outfits and selfies on Instagram. Her saved Instagram story highlights have also recorded her international travels.

Carolina and her sister share an inseparable bond. The former has been candid about her relationship with her sister, where she has claimed in the past that the I Like It singer would often act as more of a mother figure than her sister.

Hennessy is to thank for the legendary singer’s nickname as well. Cheat Sheet reported that the sisters were always together. When family and friends began calling Cardi B (real name Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar Cephus) Bacardi, which eventually became Cardi B.

However, Hennessy Carolina is not the Press rapper’s only sibling. Though not much information is available on each of them, Cardi B has shared in the past that she has six other siblings other than Carolina.

Edited by Srijan Sen