5 best runway looks at Milan Fashion Week SS24

Milan Fashion Week SS24, a highly acclaimed event in the fashion world, is being held from September 20 to September 25. It has revealed the Spring/Summer 2024 collections, sustainable and handcrafted collections from up-and-coming designers worldwide. Prada, Fendi, and Staud were just a few of the notable designers who presented at Fashion Week Men's SS24.

The event also features debut collections, iconic celebrations, and sustainable trends. Prada presented its Spring/Summer 2024 collection with a star-studded guestlist, including Emma Watson, ENHYPEN, and Win Metawin. Fendi's SS24 show was a tribute to the women of the modern era. The event also features street-style fashion and more. Let's see the best runway looks by top fashion brands at Milan Fashion Week SS24.

Chet Lo, Roberto Cavalli, Prada, Fendi, and Staud have represented some of the best runway looks at Milan Fashion Week SS24

1) Chet Lo

Chet Lo's Spring/Summer 2024 collection was a daring and distinctive display of his designs during Milan Fashion Week. His repressed childhood and cultural identity were reflected in the collection, which was based on strong sexual desires. The designer experimented with Chinese erotica, showcasing a seductive and sensual sword that cut fabrics into sharp, prickly, or skin-tight ensembles.

This bold and daring representation of fashion has been very well accepted and recognized as some of the best runway looks at Milan Fashion Week SS24.

2) Roberto Cavalli

Roberto Cavalli's Spring/Summer 2024 collection at Milan Fashion Week featured animal motifs that were inspired by a jungle theme. The garments were adorned with intricate animal prints, tropical motifs, and lush green hues, inspired by the rich tapestry of the jungle's flora and fauna. The representation of the collection on the runway was mesmerizing and won the hearts of the audiences.

The animal motifs included feathers of a bird, big cat motifs, and signature animal prints. The collection combined animal motifs with 70s silhouettes, showcasing the brand's unique style and creativity. The brand showcased flared pants, maxi dresses, bold prints and patterns, fringe detailing, and wide collars and cuffs, all of which were popular trends in the 70s.

3) Prada

Prada Milan Fashion Week SS24 showcased the brand's unique and utilitarian style, experimenting with everyday uniforms and showcasing fringes and breezy looks. The first model to walk the runway wore a pair of dark grey suits with a nipped waist, pleated shorts, and a shoulder scarf with a spiraling design.

Prada's Spring/Summer 2024 collection struck a balance between daring and subtlety with its exploration of sophisticated materials that work for both day and night. Each model on the runway looked stunning, wearing the iconic designed pieces from Prada.

4) Fendi

Fendi Milan Fashion Week SS24 showcased the brand's timeless elegance and classic styles, with inspiration from Rome's classical statues. The collection was designed for independent career women and featured a color palette of soft pastels and bold primary hues.

The runway was white-walled and filled with giant sculptures of Fendi's pocketed Baguette Bag, while soft violin sounds floated through the air. The dreamy voice of Dinah Washington from the 1960 album This Bitter Earth set off the stage.

5) Staud

Staud's Spring/Summer 2024 collection in Milan Fashion Week showcased the brand's unique style and creativity, featuring a mix of styles with a focus on bright colors and bold prints. The collection featured a 90s minimal skin, fresh-faced, sunny, and sporty style. The look on the runway was minimalistic yet classy.

Models wore a mix of styles, including dresses, jumpsuits, and separates, with a focus on bright colors and bold prints. The collection was inspired by the Italian concept of villeggiatura, which essentially means the summer vacation. The flowy dresses and some floral prints were the main highlights of the looks.

These giant fashion brands represented some of the best runway looks at Milan Fashion Week SS24. A detailed overview of the looks is currently available on the official website as the event is ongoing till September 25.