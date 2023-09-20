Fans appreciate Chet Lo collection at London Fashion Week: “The serve on Chet Lo ss24” 

Chet Lo collection for Spring/Summer 2024 at London Fashion Week showcased the Asian-American designer's exploration of seductive and evolved aesthetics, drawing inspiration from Chinese sexual liberation. Chet Lo, a 2020 graduate of Central Saint Martins BA Knitwear course, has been making waves in the fashion industry with his unique perspective and innovative designs.

The event took place on September 18, Monday, and social media platforms have been overflowing with appreciation from the fans. Fashionistas are absolutely loving the modest collection represented by the American designer, as one of the comments read, "The serve on Chet Lo ss24."

Fans are completely mesmerized by the Chet Lo collection at London Fashion Week

Chet Lo collection for Spring/Summer 2024 is inspired by cultural sexual liberation and his cultural identity. Growing up in a digital world that stigmatized non-white cultures, the designer never felt accepted by his peers. The new era for Chet Lo's apparel company began this season as he truly blossomed.

The collection featured lace-up details inspired by the Japanese erotic rope play shibari, culminating in intricate woven pieces. Chet Lo's unique perspective and innovative designs were also influenced by Japanese comics, the 50s, and Barbarella, combining his love of futurism with classic feminine silhouettes.

The designer's exploration of seductive and evolved aesthetics was showcased in a range of ready-to-wear pieces that combined his signature style with a new level of sophistication and sensuality. The runway show was a testament to the designer's growth and creativity, with models showcasing the collection's unique pieces and beauty.

The extraordinary concept to represent queer sexuality in Asian culture through fashion is a huge step. The concept was a bit risky and not for everyone. However, by looking at the netizen's reactions, it is pretty clear that Chet Lo collection's bold yet innovative fashion idea for Spring/Summer 2024 has been a hit.

Here are some comments from the official Instagram posts of Chet Lo:

During an interview with the Hypebeast, Chet Lo talked about his collection and said:

"This season, I looked a lot at my queer sexuality and the ideas of sexuality in Asian culture. There are references to Shibari, Shunga, as well as Ancient Chinese Erotic art. Essentially, as a Chinese-American gay man, I’ve experienced countless racist situations in my dating history, where people will specify “no asians” or etc. I grew up wishing I fit into the white standard of beauty and never saw an appreciation of Asian beauty reflected in porn unless it was extremely fetishised."

"So for this collection, I really wanted to celebrate everything surrounding Asian sexuality and to communicate that we are beautiful, more than a fetish, and should not be self-conscience that we don’t fit into this masc, mustachio-ed, white-centric idea of beauty . At Least that’s how it was for me, so I just basically used this collection as an outlet."

The core concept of the Chet Lo collection for Spring/Summer 2024 at London Fashion Week is very daring and realistic. The unique representation won the hearts of the audience.