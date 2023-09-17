Fans appreciate the Richard Quinn runway show for London Fashion Week SS24: "The day I found out about Richard Quinn. I Lived"

The Richard Quinn runway show for London Fashion Week SS24 was a spectacle like none other. Being one of the best instances of innovation and emotive expression, each presentation by Quinn won over the hearts of fashion enthusiasts. This time his designs pulled at the heartstrings, and the ambience of the show encapsulated raw emotion.

The show did not just present the spring and summer collection. The entire collection breathed dedication and tribute. As the guests entered the flower-laden ballroom, they were surprisingly greeted by a single white rose and a heartwarming wedding picture of Quinn's parents.

Richard Quinn dedicated his spring/summer 2024 collection to his father, Patrick, who died earlier this year in June.

After looking at the collection, one netizen commented, "The day I found out about Richard Quinn. I Lived." This comment reflects the profound impact of Quinn's artistic vision on the fashion world.

Fans adore the Richard Quinn runway show

While discussing the Richard Quinn runway show for London Fashion Week SS24, fans exclaimed, enthralled by the collection, sharing comments such as, "I wasn't so obsessed with the collection in its entirety but this was a great closer."

Many drew parallels between his designs and those of other greats, asserting, "Richard Quinn is a combination of Christian Dior and Cristobal Balenciaga with a touch of Nina Ricci." His collection also prompted statements like, "If I was a celeb, I’d wear Richard Quinn for the red carpet."

Some comments beautifully depicted the drama inherent in his designs: "Like I will show up to church in this outfit, go to the afternoon ballet show and then go clock in at the circus at 9 and who gon check me?? I love this dramatic fit."

Few even hoped for future collaborations after witnessing Richard Quinn runway show, "I need Richard Quinn at McQueen. This is absolutely incroyable!" The show clearly left an indelible mark, with many recounting, “my favorite looks from the Richard Quinn SS24 show."

For many, the Richard Quinn runway show for London Fashion Week SS24 was an epitome of fashion brilliance, leading to remarks such as, "Richard Quinn was a delight," and others expressing pure adoration, stating, "I'm in love with Richard Quinn’s collections."

Richard Quinn rose to limelight after creating his label in 2017

London-born Richard Quinn put an edge on his skills at prestigious institutions like Christian Dior and Savile Row. He created a buzz with his self-titled label in 2017. His designs seamlessly combine unique handcrafted skills with couture-inspired, innovative fabrications.

In 2018, when Her Majesty the Queen honored him with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, it was a great move in his career that took his creations to a different level.

The Richard Quinn runway show for London Fashion Week SS24 was not all about the display of garments. Quinn once again strengthened his position in the fashion world through his ability to weave stories on fabric.