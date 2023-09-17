The London Fashion Week SS24 was a sartorial stage as the city once again became the fashion capital of the world and saw many well-dressed celebrities gracing the event. The fashion-forward streets of London have always been a fertile ground for style, but during this prestigious week, the city transforms into a dazzling runway.

Celebrities from around the world, famed for their outstanding fashion sense, converge at this venue. This gathering transforms it into a global epicenter for fashion aficionados. When it comes to high fashion in this event, attendees showcase a mix of timeless grace and cutting-edge innovation.

Kicking off on September 13, the Spring/Summer 2024 edition of the much-anticipated London Fashion Week commenced with Harris Reed's magnetic showcase. And here is a glimpse of the 8 best dressed celebrities at the London Fashion Week SS24. Scroll down!

Charli Howard and 7 other best dressed celebrities who attended the London Fashion Week SS24

1) Maisie Williams

Maisie Williams at London Fashion Week SS24 (Image via Getty)

Maisie Williams, the acclaimed actress renowned for her portrayal of Arya Stark in the global hit series Game of Thrones, elegantly flaunted two distinguished looks. Her avant-garde ebony velvet blazer pantsuit with a tailored silhouette was an impeccable example of sophisticated style.

Later, she changed into a delicate white mini dress adorned with bows, which the actress effortlessly paired with shimmering metallic flats. As evident from her outfits at the event, Williams’ varying choices underscore her dynamic fashion instincts.

2) Charli Howard

Charli Howard at London Fashion Week SS24 (Image via Getty)

Known for her stint as the cover girl for Hello! Fashion in November 2019, model and advocate Charli Howard opted for a combination of audacious and chic. Her blazer dress was beautifully contrasted with bold red tights and elegant strappy stilettos, highlighting her fearless style persona.

3) Poppy Delevingne & Gala Gordon

Poppy Delevingne & Gala Gordon (Image via Getty)

Fashion mavens Poppy Delevingne and Gala Gordon both stunned in Mithridate ensembles at the SS24 showcase. Their combined presence and impeccable style choices were a testament to their status as trendsetters.

4) Frankie Bridge

Frankie Bridge at London Fashion Week SS24 (Image via Getty)

Making her presence felt at the Mithridate SS24 show, Frankie Bridge radiated casual charm in a chocolate brown maxi dress. The contrasting black ribbed waist panels added a touch of elegance, demonstrating her understated and refined fashion sense.

5) Tigerlily Taylor

Tigerlily Taylor (Image via Getty)

Attending the Mark Fast SS24 show, Tigerlily Taylor, the talented model and progeny of legendary Queen drummer Roger Taylor, sported a metallic blue ensemble. Her outfit, a combination of a zip-up top and mini skirt, was brilliantly complemented by vivid yellow boots and a leopard print handbag.

6) Lottie Tomlinson

Lottie Tomlinson (Image via Getty)

Model and beauty entrepreneur Lottie Tomlinson showcased a vibrant Barbiecore aesthetic with a neon pink ruched maxi dress at the Mark Fast SS24 event. Her denim-effect boot heels hinted at an upcoming microtrend for the autumn season.

7) Laura Whitmore

Laura Whitmore at London Fashion Week SS24 (Image via Getty)

Renowned TV presenter Laura Whitmore attended the Mark Fast SS24 with an effortlessly classy look. As such, her off-the-shoulder little black dress from Mark Fast, combined with sandal heels and a sleek blazer, epitomized the 'less is more' mantra.

8) Charithra Chandran

Charithra Chandran (Image via Getty)

Charithra Chandran, the rising sensation famed for her role in the popular series Bridgerton, stole the limelight at Harris Reed's show. Much of this has it due credit to the dazzling gold cut-out dress she wore, which was a perfect blend of glamor and sophistication.

The legacy of London Fashion Week SS24 is steeped in the fusion of traditional sophistication and contemporary trends. With each passing year, this iconic event becomes a melting pot of innovation, offering a platform for both seasoned designers like Harris Reed and emerging talents.

Besides, this year's best-dressed celebrities at the London Fashion Week SS24 have undeniably set the bar high. With their diverse style statements, they not only pay homage to the designers but also inspire countless fashion aficionados worldwide.