Fans criticize Tory Burch New York Fashion Week SS24 collection: “It’s giving absolution nothing”

Tory Burch's Spring/Summer 2024 collection is all about effortless clothing that frees up space in the mind. The collection is designed to be lived in, to move with, and to instill a sense of lightness and optimism. The runway show featured a mix of off-kilter elegance and retro-futurism, with a touch of '60s style.

The designer represented her unique and modern fashion collection at the American Museum of Natural History.

All the social media platforms have covered this fashion show and many have shared the moments from the Tory Burch SS24 collection fashion show. However, looking at the comments from the netizens, it seems like they are not quite impressed by the designer.

Tory is known for her unique craftsmanship and quality products. However, this time she hasn't been able to catch the hearts of her fans successfully.

Fan criticizing Tory Burch's Spring/Summer 2024 collection (Image via @diet_prada)

Fans are disappointed with Tory Burch's New York Fashion Week SS24 collection

Tory Burch is a well-known name in the fashion industry, and her brand has a reputation for quality and durability. She has built one of the most powerful fashion businesses of her generation and raised more than $50 million for women entrepreneurs. With her dedication towards fashion and women empowerment, she has made her place at the top of the fashion industry.

Tory Burch's Spring/Summer 2024 collection includes T-strap sandals and heels that feel soft and curved, as well as other pieces that are designed to move with the wearer. The fashion show notes describe the collection as optimistic, effortless, and full of life.

Tory Burch stated,

"In a chaotic world, we thought about what ‘effortless’ means now. Clothing that frees up space in your mind. For Spring/Summer 2024, it is defined by modular tailoring, feather-weight materials, and dynamic layers that build structure and volume without bulk."

She further added,

"We evolved our signatures and experimented with new shapes, like micro-mini goddess dresses. Sculptural blazers and tunics with plunging U-necks mirror the aerodynamic curve of accessories. Handbags are molded to rest on the hip, sunglasses wrap around the face, and shoes are constructed entirely of round edges. This collection is designed to be lived in, to move with you, and to instill a sense of lightness and optimism."

Even though the concept of Tory Burch's Spring/Summer 2024 collection is quite modern and unique, fans didn't appreciate it much. After observing the comments from the social media platforms, it is quite clear that fashionistas have expected much more from the American designer.

According to them, the collection is bland and not giving any special fashion vibe. Some people are also saying that the design of the bags in the collection is copied from Chanel. Following are some of the comments from the Instagram post by @diet_prada that show the fan's criticism.

Fan comments (Image via Instagram)

Fan comments (Image via Instagram)

Fan comments (Image via Instagram)

Fan comments (Image via Instagram)

Expand Tweet

Even though most of the fashionistas are not very happy with the collection, it can be expected that people will actually cope once it is released for the fans.