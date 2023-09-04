"Told us what would happen at Burning Man": Balenciaga mud runway show video sparks wild reactions online 

As festivalgoers continue to grapple with the Burning Man crisis, Balenciaga’s mud-cake runway show has resurfaced online. Many were astonished by how similarly grubby both the situations look. Some even said that the fashion show predicted the catastrophe which left one dead and thousands stranded in the Nevada desert.

Around 70,000 people are stuck in Burning Man after two days of heavy rainfall. One person tragically passed away while others are stranded on muddy campgrounds. Attendees have been asked to take shelter where they can and conserve food and water.

Meanwhile, X user (formerly known as Twitter) @anammostarac took to the social networking site and falsely claimed that a fashion show was set up in Burning Man following the concerning weather conditions. They wrote in their tweet:

“I’m currently stranded at Burning Man, along with thousands of others. Despite the unexpected challenges, some artists managed to put together an impromptu catwalk show. The “I’m in the mud” show is a metaphor for trying stuff and always learning. I’m deeply inspired by the ingenuity and resourcefulness of this community.”

The Twitter user also attached a video of a model walking on muddy terrain. At the time of writing this article, the tweet had amassed over two million views.

X corrected the netizen’s statement by saying that the video was not taken from Burning Man but it was a Balenciaga fashion show that took place last year.

2022 Balenciaga fashion show goes viral amidst Burning Man tragedy

X user @MAVERIC68078049 also took to the platform to claim that Balenciaga seemed to be “mocking the mudflood” Burning Man “theory” by staging a “mud show” during Paris fashion week which was far from the truth. They attached the same video as the aforementioned Twitter user.

X user also shared the viral clip and tweeted:

“Remember the Balenciaga Mud pit?! Remind you of anything?!? Burning Man?!?”

According to Vogue France, the 2022 Balenciaga mud-cake runway show took place in the suburbs of Paris. While speaking about the theme of the show Balenciaga’s creative director, Demna said:

“The set of this show is a metaphor for digging for truth and being down to earth. Let us let everyone be anyone and make love not war.”

Demna created the fashion show’s ramp with over 9,700 cubic feet of black mud. Models stomped down the mud-ridden runway while wearing their luxury outfits.

A host of celebrities attended the show including Kanye West, Kylie Jenner, Naomi Campbell and Alexa Demia amongst others.

The internet was shocked by the similarities between the fashion show and Burning Man’s current predicament. Some reactions read:

As the Balenciaga fashion show’s ramp resurfaces, one netizen claimed that the luxury fashion house “warned” people by including Ebola shaped objects in the show. This comes after many theorized about there being an outbreak at Burning Man.

Several fake screenshots of the CDC supposedly claiming that there is an Ebola outbreak at Burning Man have gone viral online. However, Twitter fact checked the same by saying in their community notes that “there is no Ebola outbreak at Burning Man.”

As of Sunday morning, event holders announced that the roads continued to be “too wet and muddy” for them to be opened up.