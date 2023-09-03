Where is Burning Man festival happening? All you need to know as tens of thousands of festival-goers gets stranded after rain swamps grounds

One of the western USA's most prominent festivals, Burning Man, has become a very big mess this year due to heavy rainfall and muddy conditions. The heavy rainfall on September 1 and September 2 has led to over 73,000 concertgoers being stranded inside the event location.

In a statement issued by The Bureau of Land Management, the organization said that the entry to Burning Man is now closed for the year.

Expand Tweet

“Officials from BLM and the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office have closed ingress to the Burning Man event effective immediately and for the remainder of the event. Participants inbound for the event should turn around and head home. Rain over the last 24 hours has created a situation that required a full stop of vehicle movement on the playa. More rain is expected over the next few days and conditions are not expected to improve enough to allow vehicles to enter the playa.”

Except for emergency vehicles, all vehicles have been instructed not to proceed. The airport serving the event, happening at Nevada’s Black Rock City is also currently closed.

Rain converts the parched desert playa of Burning Man into thick, sticky mud, making it impossible for cars to drive without becoming stuck. Between Saturday afternoon and Sunday at 5 p.m., there is a 60 percent probability of rain in Black Rock City.

Event authorities have advised Burning Man attendees to store the necessities

Expand Tweet

As per media outlet BBC, the event organizers of Burning Man have asked the concertgoers to store food and water. In a statement, they said:

"Participants are encouraged to conserve food, water, and fuel, and shelter in a warm, safe space."

Attendees at the festival are asked to carry all of their own food, drink, and lodging. The temperatures have raised concerns about hypothermia, a stark contrast to previous warnings about heat stroke in the arid environment.

Before the Burning Man festival officially began on August 27, it was struck by Hurricane Hilary, forcing the authorities to close the gates to the people who arrived early. With the current muddy conditions, people are stranded, a day after they were supposed to head back home.

Expand Tweet

Given the chance of further rain tonight, it might take several days for the ground to dry up sufficiently for cars to start leaving. The event generally includes massive interactive art exhibits and a giant wooden figure who is burned at the conclusion.

As per the event's website, over 60,000 attendees travel from and around Nevada each year, gathering for the Nevada-based festival to enjoy. The event originated in 1986 as a small function on a San Francisco beach and is now attended by high-profile people. This year's event was scheduled to run from August 27 to September 4.