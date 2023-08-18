Where is Hurricane Hilary headed? Trajectory and projected path explored as California braces for impact

Hurricane Hilary is expected to hit California soon, and weather forecasters stated that it is going to have an impact on the entire state. Forecasters said that the strength of the hurricane has changed to Category 4, which will lead to heavy rainfall followed by flooding.

According to CBS News, Hilary is headed towards the Baja California Peninsula in Mexico. It will reach California before August 20, 2023. The National Hurricane Center said that Hilary will change to a tropical storm before arriving in California.

Scott Homan, the meteorologist for AccuWeather, predicted the timing of the rainfall in various cities. He said that San Diego might witness rainfall on Saturday, while it could happen in Los Angeles by Sunday. The wind speed was reported to be 145 mph as the winds were moving through the Pacific on Friday.

Tropical storm watches and warnings have been issued in all the places where Hurricane Hilary is expected to hit soon. Senior weather and climate producer for CBS News David Parkinson stated that the places that have been affected due to the recent wildfires are expected to get inundated if the rain moves towards the west.

Current path and speed of Hurricane Hilary explored

Hilary will be hitting Southern California and Los Angeles by Saturday or Sunday. It originally formed in Mainland Mexico on August 17, 2023, and was initially a Category 2 hurricane until the wind speed increased to 120 mph, changing it to a Category 3 storm.

The National Weather Service stated that the current speed of the wind is 140 mph and is expected to change to Category 5 soon. The storm is currently located 360 miles southwest of Cabo San Lucas.

Landslides could also be one of the major problems due to the rainfall. However, different possibilities are being considered due to the current path of Hilary, and a few areas might experience moderate rainfall.

Hilary will possibly leave California by Tuesday, and the rainfall is expected to continue for the entire week. The marine life is expected to be affected due to Hilary, and surfing may not be advised for anyone due to the height of the coastal waters.

Weather officials have said that Hilary will be the first tropical storm to hit California since 1939. It is expected to have a severe impact on California due to the rainfall and flooding, as stated by National Weather Service meteorologist Samantha Connolly.

Severe impact expected in the rainfall-hit areas

According to CNN, California will be the main target of Hilary, and the excessive rainfall is going to have a severe impact on the place. The hurricane might dump more than a year's worth of rain.

Research by the Weather Prediction Center revealed that there is a risk of damage from floods and deaths due to the same. Rainfall is also expected in Death Valley, and the waterways will also be affected, which will lead to more flooding.

3 to 5 inches of rain are currently expected in California, and there could be 10 inches of rain in other isolated places.