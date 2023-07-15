How much is 131°F to °C? Tourists flock to Death Valley amid record temperatures

Death Valley has witnessed a large number of tourists coming in to experience the heat. The current temperature at the place is 131 °F, which equals 54.4°C. The year 2021 also recorded a few deaths in the valley due to heatstroke, including a 67-year-old who had to walk to his car from the gas station.

According to Forbes, the valley is known for the high temperatures during the summer season, but tourists have mostly arrived to visit Furnace Creek, where the visitor center is located.

German tourist Daniel Jusehus clicked a picture of a thermometer at the visitor center after he took on the challenge of running in the heat. The temperature on the thermometer was 120°, which was less than the expected record.

"I was really noticing, you know, I didn't feel so hot, but my body was working really hard to cool myself," he said.

Justin Hart @justin_hart Remember when all of those massive fossil fuel man-made carbon clouds created global warming in Death Valley and temperatures hit 134° in *checks notes* ... 1914?

Visitors usually come to the place, travel to a particular spot inside the valley, and later return to an air-conditioned vehicle.

Experts have predicted that the temperature is expected to increase this weekend, and tourists are warned not to come out after 10 a.m. However, the temperature does not show a significant decrease at night and usually remains at 90°F (32.2 °C).

NotKennyRogers @NotKennyRogers GUYS...DEATH VALLEY, CALIFORNIA COULD HIT 130 DEGREES TOMORROW!!! GLOBAL WARMING!!!



Note: This would be a full 4 degrees cooler than the all-time Death Valley record of 134 degrees set in 1913.

The current temperature in the valley is also being questioned by scientists, and the park service revealed that the last recorded temperature was back in July 1913, which was around 134°.

Visitors share their experience with the heat of the Death Valley

Death Valley has also witnessed the death of a few tourists due to heatstroke (Image via Tayfun Coskun/Getty Images)

While Death Valley witnesses the presence of several visitors due to the temperature, there have been a few deaths at the place due to the heat, including a San Diego-based man who was discovered dead inside his vehicle.

Around 1.1 million people come to the park, and the majority of them arrive between June and August. The valley prefers self-reliance instead of rescue. While there is help and assistance available for the tourists, there is no guarantee that they will get it in time.

As mentioned earlier, it has been suggested not to visit the park after 10 a.m., but tourists have rarely preferred to follow the same. The heat can make anyone exhausted if they get involved in more physical activities. Park ranger Nichole Andler said that it feels like the sun goes into the skin, and the heat can be felt in the bones.

One of the visitors, Alessia Dempster, said that the breeze is not so helpful as it feels like an air blower is going back in the face. Indianapolis-based Josh Miller has visited around 20 national parks so far, and he addressed his experience at Death Valley, saying that he enjoyed the scenery despite the fact that the temperature was hot.

The valley also has a few tourist attractions, including Badwater Basin, Ubehebe Crater, and Zabriskie Point. The Badwater Basin ultramarathon was also held this month, where runners had to cross the valley floor.

Death Valley is located on the border of the Great Basin Desert, and Telescope Peak is the highest point in the valley.