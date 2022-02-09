TikTokers trade Dysons for hot rollers: How to use, which to buy and everything you need to know about the viral trend

From painted teeth to white concealers, TikTok users are ready to try out almost any fashion trend that pops up on social media in general. The platform has a huge beauty community, with hairstyling videos taking up a lot of space in the FYP (For You Page) section, and a wavy blowout seems to be the new "it" hairstyle among beauty creators recently.

The old-fashioned hairstyle rose in popularity with Dyson Airwrap, but many TikTok users have now traded the appliance for hot rollers, which are easily available for a fraction of the price.

TikTok users found the perfect product to achieve a blowout

The 90's hairstyle saw a sudden rise in 2021 when the Dyson Airwrap caught the eye of general social media and quickly became a trending product. The product uses hot air and suction to produce the perfect blowout with wavy hair in just a few minutes.

However, like every other Dyson product, the Airwrap is expensive. The hair styler costs around $550 and comes with a wide range of attachments.

This quickly prompted creators to look for alternatives that could provide the same results. While a blow dryer with a round brush can certainly achieve this look, it can take over an hour. Funnily enough, this ultimately led to the re-discovery of hot rollers which are affordable, easily available, and create perfect waves with very little effort and time.

How to use hot rollers

Obviously, using hot rollers is fairly simple. First, the rollers have to be plugged in so that they can warm up. Next, a person's hair needs to be brushed to remove any kind of knots and sectioned in parts to carefully roll over the rollers. Each section is then spritzed with some water and rolled from end to root. Users need to wait for the rollers to cool down, which usually takes around 30 minutes, and then slowly unroll to achieve a beautiful blowout.

TikTok creator Deanna Giulietti told Bazaar.com that she bought a set of hot rollers just to check if it worked and it surprisingly provided results quite close to that with the Dyson Airwrap. She explained:

“I remember I was watching this TikTok tutorial from a girl using the Airwrap, and she was showing all the different pieces. And I just thought, there is not a shot in h*ll I’m going to be able to do that."

While she was quite skeptical of the idea of rollers, she was soon pleasantly surprised and added:

“Why did no one tell me about hot rollers? You plug it in. I wait maybe a minute. And then I roll them, watch out, world, my hair is next-level gorgeous."

Giulietti got herself Conair hot rollers, priced at $29.99 and available exclusively on Amazon.com, which sold out soon after her video went viral.

The internet is swooning over hot rollers

It seems like the internet is a fan of hot rollers and the results it delivers with countless users appreciating the handy product.

Abby Krolick @Abbynyc Hot rollers must be coming back in style bc I just saw my 12 y/o with her hair rolled around a dixie cup held in place by 2 hair clips. Hot rollers must be coming back in style bc I just saw my 12 y/o with her hair rolled around a dixie cup held in place by 2 hair clips.

Mary @maryturner_ Now that my hair is growing out, I’m considering getting a set of hot rollers to recreate a Diana-like hairstyle. Now that my hair is growing out, I’m considering getting a set of hot rollers to recreate a Diana-like hairstyle.

anushh @floralnurshy hot rollers saved me bc i can't curl my hair for the life of me but they make it sooooo much easier hot rollers saved me bc i can't curl my hair for the life of me but they make it sooooo much easier

⭐️ @inkwitchery I’m in need of volume, BUT my hair may be too long to use them? Must research… I’m tempted to get a set of hot rollersI’m in need of volume, BUT my hair may be too long to use them? Must research… I’m tempted to get a set of hot rollers 😆 I’m in need of volume, BUT my hair may be too long to use them? Must research…

Ingrid Matos ⭐ @ingrid_TUHmatos Listen… flat hair is out everyone.

Rollers and blowouts are back in.



Hot rollers??! LIFE CHANGING Listen… flat hair is out everyone.Rollers and blowouts are back in.Hot rollers??! LIFE CHANGING

y’ällräven 🤠 @melsbells_ hot rollers are great because when I take them out and flip my hair I both feel and look like Rita Hayworth in GILDA hot rollers are great because when I take them out and flip my hair I both feel and look like Rita Hayworth in GILDA

abbocalypse 💥 @Abbicles i only bought my Dyson because I had a coupon, Ulta points, and a gift card and it was still $250. I've seen good results with hot rollers lately as a cheap alternative! @_mcdrew I love my hair dryer but I just can't imagine spending that much on a hair tool againi only bought my Dyson because I had a coupon, Ulta points, and a gift card and it was still $250. I've seen good results with hot rollers lately as a cheap alternative! @_mcdrew I love my hair dryer but I just can't imagine spending that much on a hair tool again 😬 i only bought my Dyson because I had a coupon, Ulta points, and a gift card and it was still $250. I've seen good results with hot rollers lately as a cheap alternative!

💕✨Whittney Nicole✨💕 @LyingDelilaah I love watching TikTok discover hot rollers. Like they’ve been a staple of my entire life and they are my favorite way to style my hair. I love watching TikTok discover hot rollers. Like they’ve been a staple of my entire life and they are my favorite way to style my hair.

Eileen Beirne @esbeirne_ the feminine urge to buy hot rollers even though my hair is litERALLY CHIN LENGTH!!! the feminine urge to buy hot rollers even though my hair is litERALLY CHIN LENGTH!!!

Conair is one of the most popular brands and was featured in YouTube videos from social media personalities like Brad Mondo, It's Judy Time, and Trina Duhra. Other popular brands include Babyliss Pro Cascade, Silver Bullet MasterCurl, and VS Sassoon Travel Multi Curls selling for $135.95, $161.50, and $39.95 respectively.

