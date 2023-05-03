Where was Constance Lynn Campbell last seen? Missing Disney cast member found dead

Walt Disney World cast member Constance Lynn Campbell has been discovered dead after being reported missing a few days ago. She was last seen on the morning of April 28, 2023, on her way to work at Disney's Animal Kingdom. Lynn was 65 years old at the time of her death.

The news was confirmed by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office on April 29, 2023, and her body was recovered from an Osceola County hotel room. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office stated that there were no signs of foul play and an investigation has been launched to find out more about the circumstances leading to her death.

Campbell's niece also shared a Facebook post, stating:

"I am Connie's niece, posting on behalf of her family. The family appreciates everyone's concern and condolences, and asks that everyone please be respectful of their privacy during this extremely difficult time. At this time, the family will not be sharing any details about Connie's death. Thank you."

Constance Lynn Campbell was last seen in a blue 2019 Honda Civic

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office began investigating the case of Constance Lynn Campbell's disappearance immediately after she went missing. As per Disney Dining, she left for Disney Animal Kingdom and was last spotted leaving in a blue 2019 Honda Civic with Florida tag VC5MG.

Investigators speculated that she may have gone to the area of the Kissimmee-based Rodeway Inn Hotel. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office also shared a post on Facebook and they described Campbell as an "endangered adult."

They wrote:

"Missing Adult – Constance Lynn Campbell Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez and the Osceola County Sheriff's Office request help from the community locate a missing endangered adult."

According to the missing report, Lynn was born on February 22, 1958, and had brown hair and eyes. The post requested anyone with information about Campbell's whereabouts to call 911 or 407-348-2222.

Unfortunately, Lynn was found dead on April 29, 2023, and more details about the case are currently awaited.

Hundreds of people have gone missing in the United States over the years

While Constance Lynn Campbell was found dead, several other people remain missing to date. The National Crime Information Center's database has records of around 93,718 people missing.

A report by the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System reveals that since October 2022, 143 people have been reported missing and 92 cases have been resolved so far. NamUS' database also stated that 600,000 people are reported missing each year and 4,400 unidentified bodies are found per year.

While speaking to NPR, former Director of Communications for the National Missing and Unidentified Persons Todd Matthews said that they have received reports of 661,000 people missing every year and 659,000 of them either come back or are found deceased.

He added:

"So at the end of 2012, of those 661,000 minus the canceled, we had 2,079 cases that remained at the end of the year as unresolved."

Although the majority of the individuals were found in a brief period, there are still 6,000 among the 600,000 who are yet to be located.

