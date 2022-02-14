Codi Bigsby Update: Search for missing Hampton kid intensifies as clothing item found where 4-year-old was last seen

Police were investigating an area in Virginia on February 12 where four-year-old Codi Bigsby was last seen. Cops were looking behind the apartments where the kid was last spotted and have now reportedly found his jacket.

A jacket was allegedly found in the area with tire tracks on the ground. Police did not confirm anything about the other items found on the spot.

WTKR reported that a K9 and a forensics unit were on the scene. Community members have begun their search in the area following Codi Bigsby’s disappearance.

KrystinThaBoSs @BoKrystin

#CodyBigsby Looks pleated to me but for God's sake I hope it isn't his and he is safe somewhere Looks pleated to me but for God's sake I hope it isn't his and he is safe somewhere 😩#CodyBigsby https://t.co/MmNRcVt7Cy

Police also encountered roadblocks during their investigation as they tried to find the missing child. Cops mentioned that his parents’ stories could not match the evidence found in the area. According to Hampton Police chief Mark Talbot:

“The evidence doesn’t match what we’ve been told. So we need to investigate further.”

Codi’s father, Cory Bigsby, said the kid was not home when he woke up. Investigators believe the boy was probably not abducted and might be found near his home.

Officials revealed that the other children were at their home when Codi disappeared. They said that his parents live separately.

Codi Bigsby goes missing from his home

Codi Bigsby went missing from his home on the morning of January 31. The Hampton Police Division stated that the officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Ranalet Drive at 9:00 AM, where they met the boy’s father, Cory Bigsby.

Cory told the cops that his son was last spotted at 2:00 AM that day and when he woke up, Codi was not at home, after which he called 911.

Cody Bigsby's father Cory Bigsby was arrested on charges of child neglect (Image via sonofselassie/Twitter)

Although Hampton Police searched the house, they could not find anything. However, a staging area was put up behind the apartment complex with Hampton Police, Hampton Fire, and the FBI.

The little boy was about 3 feet tall and was wearing black clothing and Spider-Man flip-flops. Mark Talbot said that they don’t believe that the kid is with any other family member and may have walked out the door.

Cory Bigsby was then arrested on February 3 and charged with seven counts of child neglect relating to an incident before December 2021. Hampton Police stated that they are continuing to investigate Codi’s disappearance and said:

“We have covered a tremendous amount of ground, spoken to hundreds of citizens, and followed every possible lead.”

Also Read Article Continues below

They added that Cory is under arrest as a result of the investigation and that it is not the conclusion of the investigation since they continue to do everything in their power to find Codi.

Edited by R. Elahi