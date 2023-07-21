"Marine life is incredible": Louisiana's pink dolphins sighting leaves netizens awestruck

In a rare and breathtaking spectacle, the waters off the coast of Louisiana have become home to a stunning sight of pink dolphins swimming joyfully. Recently, a video of the creatures swimming gracefully in the sea has been making waves across the internet, captivating the hearts of netizens and marine enthusiasts alike.

The video, which was first shared on July 18 and has since gone viral, showcases a group of albino bottlenose dolphins, their pink-hued skin glistening in the sunlight as they elegantly glide through the water.

It was recorded by Thurman Gustein, who has been fishing along a river in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, for over 20 years. He managed to record one of the pink colored dolphins on video as it popped out of the water. According to him, he was used to seeing dolphins in the area, but this was something totally unexpected and special.

He told CBS News that it was one of the most extraordinary experiences he has had with wildlife, even surpassing the time he saw a bobcat swimming across a bayou in Texas.

Internet users were clearly astonished after seeing the video of the pink dolphins. A social media user, @aJshibe, reacted to the video by saying, "Marine life is incredible."

"It's ready to watch Barbie": Social media users react to the sighting of pink dolphins, call it a rare sighting

The remarkable sighting of the pink dolphins in Louisiana has sparked fascination among scientists and animal lovers alike, with many wondering about the reasons behind their unique coloration. Experts have explained that these dolphins are albino, a genetic condition that affects the pigmentation in their skin, eyes, and even internal organs. This lack of pigment melanin gives the creatures their striking pink appearance.

Several internet users who came across the video of the pink colored dolphins in Louisiana started sharing the videos on their timelines, with many relating the sighting to director Greta Gerwig's latest venture, the Margot Robbbie and Ryan Gosling-starrer Barbie:

Social media has been flooded with several comments and messages from people all around the world expressing their wonder and gratitude for the rare sighting. The internet has truly united in appreciation for the marvels of nature.

Pink dolphins, aka albino dolphins, are extremely rare

Albino dolphins are extremely rare, and spotting a group of them together in their natural habitat is a once-in-a-lifetime event. Louisiana's warm and nutrient-rich waters seem to be providing a suitable environment for these remarkable creatures to thrive.

Local marine biologists have been closely monitoring the pink dolphins' behaviour and interactions with other dolphins in the area. So far, they have observed that the albino dolphins are happily integrated into their social groups, displaying no signs of isolation or exclusion.

Environmentalists and conservationists have seized the opportunity to remind the public about the importance of preserving the delicate ecosystems in which these pink dolphins reside.