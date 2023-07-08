"This absolutely disgusts me": Camp Pendleton 14-year-old scandal explained as netizens express outrage over Marine SA incident

A viral TikTok video shared by the family of a 14-year-old girl who was missing for over two weeks before being found at Camp Pendleton, Oceanside alleges that she was r*ped by a marine. In the clip shared on July 2, 2023, the girl's aunt Casaundra Perez claimed that her niece had been trafficked to a marine.

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual assault of a minor. Discretion is advised.

TizzyEnt @TizzyEnt Camp Pendleton, we are ALL watching! Camp Pendleton, we are ALL watching! https://t.co/sqOWtOSRvU

According to Perez, the teenager, who remains unidentified went missing on June 10 from her Spring Valley home. She was found at the military base located just north of San Diego on June 28, 2023. Perez then goes on to question how Camp Pendleton security allowed the "minor onto the base."

The clip concludes with the aunt accusing military personnel of attempting to cover up the s*xual assault by shifting the blame onto the minor who has learning disabilities.

"Our family is worried about retaliation from the military and the man that has trafficked my niece," she stated.

As the story gained traction, a photo was shared by user @notintegz on Instagram claiming to be submitted by military personnel showing a handcuffed marine. It also showed a handwritten log book from Camp Pendleton showing they found a 13-year-old girl in the barracks. However, this remains unverified.

Needless to say, internet users were left appalled, with one even saying:

Netizens call for strong action against Camp Pendleton

As news of the alleged assault of a minor at Camp Pendleton spread, enraged internet users demanded severe action against those responsible.

Many expressed concern that such incidents were common in and around a military base. Meanwhile, several former Marines stated that an unbiased investigation by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) would run its course and they would be dealt with harshly.

Updates about the Camp Pendleton incident

A spokesperson for the First Marine Logistics Group, Capt. Charles Palmer stated that NCIS took a Marine with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 into custody on June 28, 2023. He added that the command is taking the matter and the allegations very seriously.

"The incident is under investigation, and we will continue to cooperate with NCIS and appropriate authorities," he added.

Meanwhile, NBC San Diego claims that the teenager ran away from her grandmother's home on June 9, 2023. It adds that the girl was reported missing to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department four days later.

Investigations are still underway.

