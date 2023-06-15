American rapper Boosie BadAzz was arrested by federal agents just moments after successfully evading a gun charge. According to TMZ, the Baton Rouge-born artist was arrested on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, outside of the San Diego, California courtroom.

According to a spokesperson for the San Diego County District Attorney's office, the Youngest of da Camp singer appeared in court for an ongoing gun case stemming from an arrest in early May. Boosie was reportedly filming a video with rapper Bully Three when he was originally arrested and booked on four charges.

The 40-year-old musician was arrested in May for possession of a firearm, concealed/ carry weapon in a vehicle, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, and unlisted owner of a registered firearm.

He was released later that night on bond and went for his infamous concert he told his fans to chant, "f*ck San Diego police" and later was heard saying, "S*ck my dIck you b*tches."

As his gun case was dismissed, federal agents carried out their plans to arrest him. However, the circumstances behind his recent arrest have not been made public.

Boosie BadAzz apologizes to his kids in a tweet following his arrest

According to XXL magazine, a representative from Boosie's team confirmed his arrest:

"Boosie asks for prayers as he deals with this unfortunate circumstance in his life... He hopes that he can rejoin his family soon and knows that God got him."

As news of his arrest spread, the Wipe Me Down singer took time out to apologize to his children and reminded them that he loved them.

Boosie BadAzz @BOOSIEOFFICIAL 🏾 I WANNA TAKE THIS TIME TO APOLOGIZE TO MY KIDS , IM SORRY AND I LOVE YALL FOREVER I WANNA TAKE THIS TIME TO APOLOGIZE TO MY KIDS , IM SORRY AND I LOVE YALL FOREVER 🙏🏾

The federal arrest comes just a day after the rapper stated that he wanted to study law as he was attending YNW Melly's murder trial at the Fort Lauderdale, Florida courthouse.

The 40-year-old shared an Instagram video with the caption:

"I WANT TO STUDY LAW... I WANNA TRY IT, I THINK I CAN BE A DEFENSE ATTORNEY R AT LEAST HELP SOME ATTORNEYS OUT‼️IM MOTIVATED."

Boosie's past run-ins with the law

Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr. a.k.a Boosie BadAzz has been involved in several encounters with law enforcement. In October 2008, he was arrested by East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies for possession of marijuana and a Glock.

By September 2009, he was arrested a third time for possession of marijuana, which resulted in a two-year prison sentence. The term was later doubled after he was found guilty of violating his probation while awaiting sentencing.

On June 17, 2010, the rapper was accused of murdering Terry Boyd, in addition to several drug-related charges, and faced a potential death penalty. Eventually, he was found not guilty by the jury.

However, he faced eight years of prison for the drug-ring accusation. In December 2012, his legal team proved those charges were a setup and he was released in March 2014 but remained on parole till 2018.

Federal authorities have not released a statement related to the arrest.

