American rapper Boosie Badazz was slammed online by YNW Juvy's father for showing up in the court and supporting YNW Melly. On June 14, Twitter user @8409Media shared a 50-second recording of Christopher Thomas Jr's father where he bashed 40-year-old Boosie for advocating #FreeMelly.

Juvy's father begins his rant by showing his middle finger to Badazz and everyone that is asking the justice system to free Melly. Further taking a dig at the Wipe Me Down singer, his father said that Boosie does not even know Melly that well and is only supporting him because he bought him "snacks and magazines."

He then said that Badazz has got his priorities "f**ked up" and asked him to go back to his hometown.

YNW Juvy's father's rant comes after Boosie took to his Instagram handle to share a video of himself dressed in an orange suit and a black shirt, appearing on the opening day of Melly's double murder trial.

Badazz and YWN Melly's friendship goes way back to 2018 when they collaborated on the song Free Trell (Remix). However, in April 2019, Melly hired the No Juice singer's former attorney Jason Rogers Williams, after he represented Boosie in his murder trial.

Williams stopped working on the Melly case when he got a job as the New Orleans District Attorney in 2021.

Boosie Badazz got annoyed by a man that slept during YNW Melly's trial

Bryson "Boom" Paul, a reporter for the Dallas Observer, took to their Twitter handle on June 12 and shared that Boosie went to the first day of court hearings of YWN Melly and was clearly bothered by a guy who was sleeping next to him while the testimony was being heard. Paul further said that Boosie left the court during the trial's lunch break and did not come back.

Badazz is not the only celebrity supporting Melly. On June 13, rapper Lil Durk took to his Instagram story and shared a picture of YNW Melly in the courtroom with the caption, "Free @YNWMelly."

YWN Melly, whose real name is Jamell Maurice Demons, was arrested on February 13, 2019, after he surrendered himself to the police after allegedly killing YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser in October 2018. He was then charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

In the opening arguments on Monday, Melly's lawyer David Howard argued that the prosecutor's investigation in his client's case has been "incompetent and incomplete" and the rapper had no reason to kill his friends.

David said that the prosecution has gone to "great lengths" to make sure the jurors that the state doesn't prove that there's a motive.

“But do you know what does require motive? A young man to wake up one day and decide that he’s going to kill two of his best friends, best friends that he grew up with, best friends that he hangs out with, best friends who he lives with, best friends whose careers he was trying to launch alongside his own.”

If found guilty, Melly could face the death penalty after Florida governor Ron DeSantis changed the rule to 8-4 for the death sentence.

Poll : 0 votes