What is YNW Melly’s net worth? Fortune revealed as rapper faces double murder charge

American rapper YNW Melly appeared in court for the first time for his double murder trial for which he was initially convicted in February 2019. On June 12, the 24-year-old personality showed up in a Florida court where his lawyer, David Howard, argued that the prosecution's investigation in his case had been "incompetent and incomplete" and that the Mixed Personalities singer had no reason to kill his friends.

The opening statements began after a 12-people jury was appointed for the case, for which the selection process took less than two months.

Prosecutors presented the case back from 2019 and argued that Melly had shot his friends YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser in October of that year and then portrayed the crime scene to look like a drive-by shooting. They presented surveillance footage of YNW Melly, his co-defendant Cortlen Henry who goes by YNW Bortlen, and the two victims riding in Henry's vehicle when he claimed the gunfire occurred.

According to the prosecution, phone data, blood spatter evidence, and a bullet casing in the car signify that the four young men were together the night of the crime and that the victims were shot to death from within the car.

The first day of the trial saw the state asking hospital workers and the police to help put the timeline of the night of the crime.

YNW Melly's net worth explored

Céuzinho @Skyzin_Oficial Pow,em saber que depois daqui ou ele e morto ou nunca mais será visto me deixa triste...não é passando pano pro crimes que cometeu,mas o YNW Melly era um gênio da música. Pow,em saber que depois daqui ou ele e morto ou nunca mais será visto me deixa triste...não é passando pano pro crimes que cometeu,mas o YNW Melly era um gênio da música. https://t.co/H3YY0lCLiX

As per news outlet CA Knowledge, YNW Melly's net worth is estimated to be around $5 million. He earns this revenue via the sale of his music, albums, live shows, and his YouTube channel.

According to several reports, the rapper's monthly salary is $35,000 and his yearly income is over $300,000 as of this year.

As for his double murder trial, YNW Melly was first arrested on February 13, 2019. The Murder on my Mind rapper, whose real name is Jamell Maurice Demons, surrendered himself to authorities and was subsequently charged with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder.

Cathy Russon @cathyrusson Footage of #YNWMelly , co-defendant, YNW Bortlen, & shooting victims YNW Sakchaser & YNW Juvy leaving the recording studio and getting in the grey (looks black on video) car. 1 hr 35 mins later, Bortlen arrives at the hospital with the bodies of Juvy & Sakchaser. Melly not there. Footage of #YNWMelly, co-defendant, YNW Bortlen, & shooting victims YNW Sakchaser & YNW Juvy leaving the recording studio and getting in the grey (looks black on video) car. 1 hr 35 mins later, Bortlen arrives at the hospital with the bodies of Juvy & Sakchaser. Melly not there. https://t.co/kIZNCygyhZ

The incident in question involved the passing of Anthony Williams (21), and Christopher Thomas Jr (19) on October 26, 2018. Henry is accused of driving the victims to the hospital in the vehicle in which he said they were shot in, where they died. But when police looked at the video of the four men leaving a recording studio together, they saw no proof that they were killed in a drive-by.

On June 13, the mother of YNW Juvy, Leondra Phillips spoke to NBC Miami regarding the murder case involving her son.

“My firstborn. He was everything to us. And today we (are) here for his trial and it’s sad, you know, it’s hurtful. We both is taking it hard. It’s been a long process it’s almost four years, going on five. I think it’s about time for us to get justice. He (Demons) came to pick my son up that night and I never seen or heard from my son again."

𝒩𝒾ℯ @sheisabarb YNW Melly has 70 pages of evidence against him. He clearly committed the murders. Just because you're a fan, doesn't mean the families don't deserve justice. 🫡 YNW Melly has 70 pages of evidence against him. He clearly committed the murders. Just because you're a fan, doesn't mean the families don't deserve justice. 🫡 https://t.co/q98CsyDFCo

Meanwhile, YNW Melly continues to claim his innocence in the matter. If the rapper is found guilty, he might be sentenced to death. After Republican presidential candidate and governor Ron DeSantis changed the law, an 8-4 split is all that is needed for a jury to suggest this sentence in Florida.

Poll : 0 votes