"I had to say the truth": Kate Moss opens up about Johnny Depp testimony in Amber Heard defamation trial

British model Kate Moss recently revealed her reasons for supporting Johnny Depp during his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard last month. The model spoke up about it when she appeared on the BBC's Desert Island Discs and told the host Lauren Laverne:

“I know the truth about Johnny. I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth.”

During the trial, Moss had given a video testimony denying rumors that Depp had pushed her off a flight of stairs when the two were dating. She said that the couple were on vacation in Jamaica and when they were leaving their room, due to a rain storm, she slipped down the stairs and hurt her back.

Moss stated:

“I screamed, because I didn’t know what had happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me back to my room, and got me medical attention.”

The 48-year-old came out to support her ex after Heard claimed that Depp had allegedly swung at Heard's sister when she had her back on a staircase. The actress also said that she recalled a rumor that Depp had pushed Moss down the stairs while they were dating.

Heard also made a similar claim during Depp's trial against The Sun in 2020. At the time, she had said:

“He was about to push her (Heard's sister) down the stairs and the moment before that happened, I remembered information I had heard that he pushed a former girlfriend – I believe it was Kate Moss – down the stairs.”

Johnny Depp’s exes come out in support of him

Johnny Depp and Kate Moss dated for three years (Image via Barry King/Getty Images)

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial gained a lot of attention. Following the accusations made by Heard against Depp, the latter’s exes denied the claims made against him.

One of his former girlfriends, Winona Ryder, was not present during the trial. However, in 2020, she had stated that Depp was her best friend and was as close to her as her family. She added:

“I understand that it is very important that I speak from my own experience, as I obviously was not there during his marriage to Amber, but, from my experience, which was so wildly different, I was absolutely shocked, confused, and upset when I heard the accusations against him.”

Ryder also revealed that Depp was never abusive or violent towards her and it was hard for her to believe Heard’s accusations.

Actress and model Vanessa Paradis was in a relationship with Depp for 14 years and said that he was a kind, attentive and generous person. She denied Heard's accusations, adding that Depp was a non-violent man and father. She also noted that Heard's allegations weren't true compared to the Johnny she knows.

Kate Moss and Johnny Depp’s relationship timeline

Kate Moss and Johnny Depp were in a relationship from 1994 to 1997. Moss was heartbroken by their split and she said:

“There’s nobody that’s ever really been able to take care of me. Johnny did for a bit. I believed what he said. Like if I said: ‘What do I do?’ – he’d tell me. And that’s what I missed when I left. I really lost that gauge of somebody I could trust. It was a nightmare – years and years of crying. Oh, the tears.”

Moss wrote in her book, Kate: The Kate Moss Book, that she was lucky to be with Depp, who taught her a lot about fame and told her not to complain and explain.

A while after the two broke up, there were rumors that Depp and Moss had reconciled. However, these rumors weren't confirmed and the two claim that they are still only good friends.

