Fact Check: Was there an Ebola virus outbreak at Burning Man? Hilarious memes ensue amid viral social media claim

As many attendees continue to make their way to the Burning Man Festival, social media users have been claiming that there has been an Ebola outbreak at the festival. Many claims have surfaced lately, with netizens sharing that they have been stuck in their RVs, and are now not being allowed to enter the Burning Man Festival.

One social media user also claimed the same, saying:

". . .there's some sort of virus on loose at the Burning Man. . ."

Expand Tweet

At the same time, a few netizens also shared the clipping on an alleged notice by the CDC, claiming how there has been an Ebola outbreak at Black Rock City, NV, where the Burning Man is being hosted.

Social media users posts about how CDC made claims about the festival being struck by an Ebola virus outbreak: All about the fake news being spread. (Image via Twitter)

However, apart from these tweets, there has been no such information about the Burning Man being the ground for the spread of Ebola. Moreover, upon checking the CDC’s official page, and even the Twitter handle, no such tweet or post was discovered. At the same time, several reports and videos show how the Burning Man festival was hit by severe rains, which left the attendees trapped inside.

In fact, this is the reason why more people are now being allowed inside. Hence, it can be concluded that the news being circulated about the Ebola virus outbreak at the festival is fake. People were not being allowed to enter due to the heavy rainfall and limited resources, and not owing to the alleged virus.

Expand Tweet

The Burning Man Festival is an annual event held in Black Rock City, where performers display their artistic expression in various art fields. A few perform using light or fire, while others paint their body. The festival was first held in 1986, and since then, it has been held every summer in the western United States.

No Ebola virus outbreak at Burning Man: More details revealed about the severe rains hitting the festival

Social media users have been sharing fake news about the Ebola virus breakout at the Burning Man festival. While the news has not been confirmed by any official government agency or the festival organizers, several people have also been alleging that they are not being allowed to enter the venue. However, the truth is that people are not being allowed to enter due to the muddy mess caused by the heavy rains.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, there have been more than 70,000 people trapped inside, with limited resources, as people do not have access to anyone entering the premises. Furthermore, the airport in the vicinity has also been closed down, and only emergency vehicles are being allowed to go in and out.

However, as the comedian Chris Rock and artist Diplo were inside, they were rescued and moved out of the venue. Diplo even posted about it and said that a fan picked them up.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, there is almost no internet access in the city, thus making connectivity a huge issue. While government agencies continue to rescue people and provide them with necessary resources, the news about the Ebola virus outbreak is absolutely fake, and not true.

Twitter flooded with memes as many fell prey to the fake claims about the Ebola virus outbreak at the festival

Controversial posts tend to go viral quickly on social media. Something similar happened when multiple people began claiming how the Burning Man festival had been struck by an Ebola virus outbreak. While the news is fake, many have been sharing hilarious memes about the same on social media.

Here is how the netizens have reacted:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While the news is absolutely fake, it once again highlights how important it is to share information only that is verified and comes from reliable sources. Hence, without testing the legitimacy of the news, people should not spread it as it causes unnecessary panic among the masses.