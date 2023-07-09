Fact Check: Is Jennifer Aniston dead? Viral claim debunked

A news piece about Jennifer Aniston's death is doing the rounds on the internet. However, the viral claim has turned out to be fake, and Aniston was recently spotted outside her gym.

The alarming news piece claiming the actress' death was shared by MediaMass, a website popular for circulating fake stories. This time, the site shared that Jennifer was dead, and the fake news of the popular Friends star passing away at 11 am ET on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, was shared on the Internet, in a bid to capitalize on shock value to gain views.

Distraught fans of the star posted messages expressing their sadness online, while others speculated that the whole thing could be a hoax, before netizens finally discovered the truth behind the false claim.

Reaction (Image via snip from Facebook/San Mi)

Jennifer Aniston is not dead, here's all you need to know about the origin of the death hoax

The death hoax that has been circulating online was shared by MediaMass, a notorious website that is infamous for spreading false information. In this particular instance, they perpetuated a fabricated story about a Facebook page named "R.I.P. Jennifer Aniston" announcing the actress's untimely demise. The Facebook post was later deleted.

The fabricated Facebook post that they shared online, reads:

“At about 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday (July 05, 2023), our beloved actress Jennifer Aniston passed away. Jennifer Aniston was born on February 11, 1969, in Los Angeles. She will be missed but not forgotten. Please show your sympathy and condolences by commenting on and liking this page.”

Moreover, The Sun reported that the MassMedia website also put out a fake press release for the same. Aniston's representatives, however, clarified that the actress was doing fine.

"She joins the long list of celebrities who have been victimized by this hoax. She’s still alive and well, stop believing what you see on the Internet."

In the recent past, spam pages online have gained traction by sharing death hoaxes. This is a popular tactic employed by tabloids around the world to receive clicks from users in an illegitimate manner.

Just this year, fans saw musician Jay-Z and YouTuber MrBeast fall victim to such hoaxes. Jennifer Aniston is now the latest to be targeted by this shady tactic.

Jennifer Aniston is currently preparing for her upcoming projects

Born on 11 February, 1969, the Morning Star actor currently resides in California at her mansion in Bel-Air, Los Angeles. She is slated to star alongside Hollywood legend Julia Roberts in an upcoming film written and directed by Max Barbakow.

Recently, she was seen in Murder Mystery 2, which was released on Netflix. Fans praised her work and said that they were waiting for this movie for a very long time.

