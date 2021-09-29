Karl Jacobs and Sapnap's first podcast beats 'The Joe Rogan Experience' on Spotify

Podcasts are swiftly taking over the internet and “Banter With Sapnap and Karl Jacobs” has reached the number 1 spot in America. The podcast has outperformed fan favorites including “The Joe Rogan Experience,” “Crim Junkie,” and “Call Her Daddy.”

Karl Jacobs is an American gaming YouTuber who has amassed close to 3 million subscribers on the video sharing platform. The Minecraft gamer previously worked as a video editor for fellow YouTuber Mr. Beast.

Jacobs went on to become one of the most watched Minecraft streamers and is the 2nd most concurrently watched streamer on Twitch. The 23-year-old content creator streams his Minecraft games from his sever “Tales from The SMP.”

“Banter With Sapnap and Karl Jacobs” debuts with interview alongside Mr. Beast

In the first episode of the podcast, co-hosts Karl Jacobs and Sapnap interview YouTube star Mr. Beast, who spoke in detail about his recent near-death experience on the podcast. Beast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, opened up about the time his friend Andrew “fell asleep” as he was driving 85mph on the highway.

Mr. Beast said on the podcast that he took matters into his own hands and forcefully pulled his friend’s feet away from the gas pedal and attempted to steer the car away from the highway. As he aimed to do so, Donaldson and his friend dangerously smashed into a concrete wall.

As the philanthropic YouTuber spoke about the dangerous experience, he explained that his friend Andrew had a life-threatening condition where his heart would stop beating. Mr. Beast said:

“They had to shock him back to life, they had to cut him open, put a pacemaker in… so now he’s fine.”

Karl Jacobs is joined by fellow Minecraft gamer Sapnap. His videos often include him and his friends exploring different Minecraft challenges together. The 20-year-old YouTuber often collaborates with Twitch streamer Dream. Sapnap has amassed over 4 million subscribers on YouTube.

The podcast’s press release describes “Banter” as:

“A weekly podcast where Sapnap and Karl Jacobs bring on one of their friends from the content creation scene to talk and be cool.”

The press statement also mentions that Sapnap and Karl Jacobs will be delving into the minds of their celebrity friends and colleagues. New episodes of the trending podcast will be available every Saturday.

