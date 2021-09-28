How to play Minecraft Dungeons with friends

Minecraft Dungeons is a great game for any number of players. However, the more players, the better, as is the case with most games. Single-player games are fun, but there's nothing quite like gaming with friends and family. There are a few different ways to do this in Minecraft Dungeons.

Multiplayer is a huge part of the game, so here's how to do that.

How to play multiplayer in Minecraft Dungeons

In order to play multiplayer Minecraft Dungeons, there are two methods: local and online. Local is much easier, though it's not always accessible. Players can play together and do a split-screen as long as there are multiple controllers.

In order to add players to a local game, they can connect new controllers to the console (controllers are required for PC multiplayer, too) in the character select screen. This method doesn't require any sort of subscription and, as with other games, can still be played multiplayer if Internet isn't an option.

Minecraft Dungeons can be online or local multiplayer, but only with friends (Image via Mojang)

Online multiplayer is a bit more challenging. This requires a good Internet connection and usually a subscription of some kind. The following consoles have different subscription services for online play, which extends to Minecraft Dungeons:

Xbox- Xbox Live Gold

Nintendo Switch- Nintendo Switch Online

PlayStation- PlayStation Plus

Players can also now play cross-platform, so there are no compatibility issues.

Players can select Online Game from the character select menu. This will bring up a menu showing any online friends, allowing them to easily join a game if there’s an available spot in the lobby.

They can also invite friends to the party before the game starts. Players will need to complete the Squid Coast tutorial level and reach the Camp before they can invite friends from within the game. After that, players can pull up the menu and select the Start Online Game option to invite friends.

Minecraft Dungeons has no online matchmaking service, so the only way to play an online game is to invite friends. Otherwise, it's just a local co-op as the only other way to play multiplayer.

