Thousands sick, many dead after deadly virus outbreak grips Peru       

The deadly virus of dengue has left many people dead and thousands sick in Peru. The South American nation is experiencing a deadly dengue outbreak, which according to experts, is the largest and worst outbreak in Peru’s history.

As per the National Center for Epidemiology, Prevention and Control of Diseases, Peru has recorded more than 130,000 cases of deadly virus (dengue) in 2023. Experts believe that the number of cases is likely to intensify in the coming days as a result of El Nino, which is linked to more rainfall and changes in temperature.

Two hundred people have died from the deadly virus, and 39 fatalities are still under investigation.

Health officials taking extreme measures to provide protection aganist the deadly virus

Two hundred people have died from dengue in Peru. (Photo via Pexels/Jimmy Chan)

Peru’s health officials are undertaking extreme preventive measures to stop the spread of the deadly virus. The residents are being prohibited from storing water in open containers, which is considered an ideal breeding conditions for mosquitoes.

Rosa Gutierrez, Health Minister of Peru, said in a statement:

Dengue kills. Because of that, help me eliminate mosquito breeding sites.

Other countries in the tropical areas of the world are also being warned, as the El Nino effect is likely to bring wet weather and heavy rainfall, leading to more mosquitoes.

Peru President announces two-month state of emergency due to deadly virus

Dina Boluarte, President of Peru, has signed a decree and declared a two-month state of emergency in 18 of Peru’s 24 regions. The purpose behind the emergency is to allow prompt action due to danger from heavy rainfall.

Deadly virus “dengue”: What is it?

The mosquito-borne illness is common in the tropical and subtropical areas. (Photo via Pexels/Ravi Kant)

Dengue is a viral infection caused by the dengue virus (DENV). It's spread to people through mosquito bites, specifically from an infected Aedes species mosquito.

This mosquito-borne illness is common in the tropical and subtropical areas of the world. It's estimated that about 100 to 400 million people get dengue each year.

What are the symptoms of dengue to watch out for?

While in some cases, dengue infections are asymptomatic or causes only mild flu-like symptoms, severe form of dengue, known as dengue hemorrhagic fever, dengue shock syndrome or severe dengue, can lead to serious symptoms like bleeding, drop in blood pressure, heart failure or even death.

Dengue generally causes a high fever, accompanied with the following symptoms:

muscle or joint paint

severe headaches

vomiting

nausea

rashes

swollen glands

pain in the eyes (particularly behind the eyes)

Most patients of dengue recover within a week, butin serious cases, symptoms may exacerbate and become life-threatening.

Severe cases of dengue happens when the blood vessels get leaky and damaged. That reduces the number of platelets (clot-forming cells) in the bloodstream. People with severe dengue can experience organ failure, bleeding or even death.

Treatments for deadly dengue virus

Pain killers are prescribed by doctors to manage dengue symtoms. (Photo via Pexels/Pixabay)

Dengue fever can be treated at home with basic pain medications, as there's no specific treatment for the same. The main focus of the treatment is to provide relief from painful symptoms.

Often acetaminophen (paracetamol) is prescribed by doctors to reduce pain. For patients with severe dengue and serious symptoms, hospitalization is required. Other than medications, though, there are certain preventive measures you can follow to lower the risk of getting dengue.

These include protecting yourselves and your loved ones from mosquito bites by using vaporizers and coils in home, wearing clothes that properly cover the body, and using window screens, especially during the day, as dengue-spreading mosquitoes are often active during daytime. Mosquito nets and repellents can also be used to keep them away.

