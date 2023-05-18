10 things to know about El Nino & its harmful effects on humans  

El Nino, which means “the little boy” in Spanish is an ocean-warming event that is about to hit the Pacific Ocean and is expected to cause damage to the global weather patterns and the entire ecosystem.

The National Atmospheric and Oceanic Administration (NOAA) has predicted that El Nino is on its way and is likely to hit before July.

What is an El Nino weather pattern?

It refers to unusually warm weather that stretches across the surface of the Pacific Ocean and occurs every three to seven years. The warmer water causes the Pacific jet stream to shift south of its natural position.

According to NOAA, due to this shift, areas in Canada and the northern regions of the U.S. may experience warmer and dryer weather. However, areas in northern Mexico and the southeast regions of the U.S. may experience heavy rainfall, resulting in severe flooding and landslides. In the eastern portion of Australia, on the other hand, the change in climate can result in drought and heat waves.

The powerful event can result in drought or flooding. (Photo via Pexels/Carlos J. de Pedro)

10 things to know about El Nino

Here are 10 things you must know about this major climate-changing event:

1. It is a large-scale warming of the Pacific Ocean that occurs every three to seven years and can last for several months up to two years.

2. During the event, the currents in the Pacific Ocean change, which modifies weather conditions all around the world.

3. The changes in the weather can result in changes in temperature and average rainfall and may also affect pasture and crop development across the world.

4. The impact of this event can also increase due to factors like land degradation and urbanization.

5. The impact can be more severe in places where people are already suffering from poor crop production.

6. It could also potentially affect the food security of people, especially those who are totally dependent on livestock and agriculture for their livelihood.

It can affect livestock. (Photo via Pexels/Oleksandr Pidvalnyi)

7. It is so powerful that it can change approximately 50% of the world’s climate.

8. This event can harm sea creatures and can affect fishermen and other professionals who are dependent on marine life.

9. It has also been known to reduce the number and intensity of hurricanes in several places.

10. This powerful phenomenon can lead to flooding in many places and cause drought in others.

What does an El Nino winter mean?

According to NOAA, during an El Nino winter, the maximum temperature in the southern parts of the continental U.S. is cooler and wetter than usual, and temperatures in the northern parts of the U.S. are slightly drier and warmer than usual.

How does it affect humans?

This major-ocean warming event can affect humans in several ways. First of all, flooding and droughts both can lead to food insecurity and increase problems of malnutrition, particularly among children. This, in turn, can increase the risks of infectious diseases.

It can cause food insecurity. (Photo via Pexels/Ahmed akacha)

Changes in weather conditions such as extreme rainfall, droughts, cyclones, and flooding may lead to water-borne diseases, loss of life, and may even disrupt healthcare facility systems.

Extremely dry and hot conditions, on the other hand, can cause wildfires, heat waves, and poor air quality, thereby leading to heat stress and various respiratory problems.

