5 Yoga Poses To Keep You Energized In Changing Weather

Some of you may already be familiar with yoga or know that it is an amazing practice to help bring the body back in balance, but did you know that there are certain poses that can help to keep our minds and bodies staying grounded as the seasons change?

Whether you’re new to yoga or afraid that you may have forgotten your moves, here are five yoga poses for beginners that will help you stay grounded in the fall season. These postures will center and ground your body, mind, and soul all at once—and without the need to leave your room!

Five Best Yoga Poses To Keep You Going In Changing Weather

While you may be guarded by some of the seasonal changes we experience, yoga is a great way for anyone to embrace an energetic and happy lifestyle in any season of change or weather!

1) Standing Forward Bend or Uttanasana

When you're in this yoga posture, focus on grounding your legs and feet. Also, use your breath and Uddiyana Bandha to help you go deeper into the pose so you can relax more fully.

How to do it?

Start in Mountain Pose at the front of your mat and hinge forward slightly, placing your hands at your hips or on the ground in front of you.

Lift the kneecaps and gently spiral your upper thighs inward while lengthening your torso down toward the ground.

Extend your neck and draw your shoulders down toward your hips as you extend the crown of your head toward the ground.

2) Seated Forward Bend or Paschimottanasana

Paschimottanasana is an important pose in a yoga practice, but many practitioners don't appreciate the full benefits of this exercise. Forward bending over the seated lower half of the body—stretching the entire back of your body—enhances flexibility and opens up energy channels.

How to perform?

From Staff pose, inhale the arms up over the head and lift and lengthen up through the fingers and crown of the head.

As you exhale, hinge at the hips and slowly lower your torso toward your legs.

Reach for your toes with your hands, or gently pull on your feet to deepen the stretch.

Hold for 3-8 breaths.

3) Eagle Pose or Garudasana

A balancing yoga pose that stretches the arms, shoulders, legs and hips with the twisting and crossing action of the body. Adding a forward bend while holding the pose will increase its benefits.

How to perform?

Position your feet hip-distance apart and parallel.

Bring the top knee over the bottom knee and bend it slightly, bringing the shin toward 90 degrees with the floor.

Bring your hands to prayer position (or however you want to hold them) in front of your chest, then press them together and bring your elbows up as high as is comfortable.

Sink your tailbone down toward the floor and lift up through the top of your head.

4) Side Angle or Parshvakonasana

Extended Side Angle yoga pose is particularly effective in strengthening the legs, opening the hips, stretching the spine and lengthening the side body. It also helps relieve sciatica, menstrual discomfort, constipation, low backache and osteoporosis.

How to perform?

Stand with your feet about a foot and a half apart.

Inhale, then stretch your arms out to the sides at shoulder height.

Exhale and turn your right foot to the right side, bending it at the knee joint.

Move sideways until your right-hand touches the ground outside your right foot; stretch out your left arm in line with your left ear.

Look up toward your elbow for five to ten breaths or about thirty seconds, and then return to an upright position.

Repeat on the other side.

5) Triangle Pose or Trikonasana

Trikonasana, or Triangle Pose, benefits the body by activating the core muscles of the abdomen and waist.

The pose helps improve metabolism, thereby boosting stamina and energy. It also improves flexibility by loosening stiff joints in the back and spine. Since it focuses on balance, this yoga pose helps develop focus.

How to do it?

Stand straight with feet apart and arms extended parallel to the floor.

Inhale, raise your right hand above your head, and exhale as you bend your torso toward the left, bringing your left hand toward your left foot.

Keep your shoulders aligned as you look upward and hold for several seconds.

Return to standing position and repeat on the other side.

Key Takeaway

There are several other wonderful yoga poses that can help with balancing our body’s energy flow, so be sure to take some time to incorporate them into your routine as well. As you do, try to avoid focusing on the intensity of your poses, and instead just try to focus on slowing down your breathing and finding a place of groundedness and balance in each pose. Recognize that with enough practice, these simple gestures will support you as you dance through the leaves on the trees.

Poll : 0 votes