6 Yoga Poses to Stretch Your Lower Back

The lower back is among the sensitive parts of the body, so it's crucial to stretch it with a few key yoga poses and flexibility exercises.

Incorporating these poses into your workout routine is an effective way that can help prevent and alleviate lower back pain. Lower back exercises also provide a plethora of other benefits, including lengthening the spine, increased spinal mobility, improved posture, and more.

Here is a list of yoga poses you can incorporate in your daily routine to stretch your lower back:

Yoga Poses to Stretch Lower Back

Here's a look at six such poses:

1) Sphinx Pose

It's among the best yoga poses for stretching the lower back and de-stressing the posterior chain. It can also alleviate stress from the body.

How to do it?

Begin in a lying position on your stomach, with your legs straightened behind you. Position your elbows just beneath your shoulders, with the forearms pressing flat on the ground. Raise your head and upper torso off the floor, with your abdominals engaged and gaze straight. Hold before gently releasing.

2) Downward Facing Dog Pose

It's among the best known yoga poses with simple movements that can provide several benefits, including stretches to your back and hamstrings.

How to do it?

Bring your body into the standard table position on the ground before bringing your palms slightly forward rather than your shoulders. Drive your knees away from the ground as you pull your tailbone towards the sky, keeping your knees straightened. Hold before gently releasing.

3) Two-Knee Spinal Twist

Regularly practicing the two-knee spinal twist can not only alleviate stiffness and aches from the hips and back but also enhance back mobility.

How to do it?

Begin by laying down in supine position before drawing both knees to the chest and arms straightened at shoulder height.

With your knees together, gently bring your legs to the ground on your right side. To press your knees on the floor, make use of your right hand. Turn your neck to any side for greater stretch. Hold before swapping sides and repeating.

4) Half Lord of the Fishes

The half lord of the fish can help in getting rid of back pain along with massaging your internal organs. It can stretch your back, neck, and shoulders.

How to do it?

Begin by bringing your body into an upright seated position before drawing your left foot close to your body. Your right foot should be placed outside your left leg, and keep your spine lengthened before rotating your body to the right.

Keep your right palm at the back of your body for better support and stretch. Position your left upper arm outside your right thigh while keeping your hips square. Swap sides, and repeat.

5) Extended Triangle Pose

It's also among the classic yoga poses that can stretch your lower back along with strengthening the legs, shoulders, and chest. It can also help in relieving anxiety and stress.

How to do it?

Begin in a straight standing position with your feet wide apart. Keep your right toe angled outward and left toe facing forward. Raise your arms at shoulder height and angled parallel to the floor.

Hinge to the left side by folding above from your left hip and pressing your left palm on the ground, with the opposite arm pointing to the ceiling. Swap sides, and repeat.

6) Pigeon Pose

It's a slightly challenging yoga pose that can stretch the lower back and hip rotators.

How to do it?

Begin in the traditional downward facing dog pose before bringing your right knee to the front, and bend it to the side to bring your right knee to the ground.

Press both legs on the floor with angled legs perpendicular to one another. Your left leg should be kept straightened at the back for full stretch. Swap sides, and repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned yoga poses mostly include simple movements to stretch the lower back and can be easily included into your workout routine. These poses can boost your back health by lengthening the spine, increasing spinal mobility, improving posture, and building better overall stability.

The aforementioned yoga poses can also help in reducing tension and alleviating tightness from the posterior chain.

